Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

A novel approach of fabricating monodispersed spherical MoSiBTiC particles for additive manufacturing

By Zhenxing Zhou
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is very challenging to fabricate spherical refractory material powders for additive manufacturing (AM) because of their high melting points and complex compositions. In this study, a novel technique, freeze-dry pulsated orifice ejection method (FD-POEM), was developed to fabricate spherical MoSiBTiC particles without a melting process. Elemental nanopowders were dispersed in water to prepare a high-concentration slurry, which was subsequently extruded from an orifice by diaphragm vibration and frozen instantly in liquid nitrogen. After a freeze-drying process, spherical composite particles with arbitrary composition ratios were obtained. The FD-POEM particles had a narrow size range and uniform elemental distribution. Mesh structures were formed within the FD-POEM particles, which was attributed to the sublimation of ice crystals. Furthermore, owing to their spherical morphology, the FD-POEM particles had a low avalanche angle of 42.6°, exhibiting good flowability. Consequently, the combination of FD-POEM and additive manufacturing has great potential for developing complex refractory components used in industrial applications.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#Particle#Additive Manufacturing#Sphericity#Fd#Introduction Metallic#Fe 20#Al 21#Co Alloys23#L Pbf#Ga#Mosibtic Powders For#M24#Higashi Et Al#Ps Mosibtic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Distribution of diabetic retinopathy in diabetes mellitus patients and its association rules with other eye diseases

The study aims to explore the distribution characteristics and influencing factors of diabetic retinopathy (DR) in diabetes mellitus (DM) patients and association rules of eye diseases in these patients. Data were obtained from 1284 DM patients at Henan Provincial People’s Hospital. Association rules were employed to calculate the probability of the common occurrence of eye-related diseases in DM patients. A web visualization network diagram was used to display the association rules of the eye-related diseases in DM patients. DR prevalence in people aged < 40 years (≥ 58.5%) was higher than that in those aged 50–60 years (≤ 43.7%). Patients with DM in rural areas were more likely to have DR than those in urban areas (56.2% vs. 35.6%, P < 0.001). DR prevalence in Pingdingshan City (68.4%) was significantly higher than in other cities. The prevalence of DR in patients who had DM for ≥ 5 years was higher than in other groups (P < 0.001). About 33.07% of DM patients had both diabetic maculopathy and DR, and 36.02% had both diabetic maculopathy and cataracts. The number of strong rules in patients ≥ 60 years old was more than those in people under 60 in age, and those in rural areas had more strong rules than those in urban areas. DM patients with one or more eye diseases are at higher risks of other eye diseases than general DM patients. These association rules are affected by factors such as age, region, disease duration, and DR severity.
CancerNature.com

Human small intestinal infection by SARS-CoV-2 is characterized by a mucosal infiltration with activated CD8 T cells

The SARS-CoV-2 pandemic has so far claimed over three and a half million lives worldwide. Though the SARS-CoV-2 mediated disease COVID-19 has first been characterized by an infection of the upper airways and the lung, recent evidence suggests a complex disease including gastrointestinal symptoms. Even if a direct viral tropism of intestinal cells has recently been demonstrated, it remains unclear, whether gastrointestinal symptoms are caused by direct infection of the gastrointestinal tract by SARS-CoV-2 or whether they are a consequence of a systemic immune activation and subsequent modulation of the mucosal immune system. To better understand the cause of intestinal symptoms we analyzed biopsies of the small intestine from SARS-CoV-2 infected individuals. Applying qRT-PCR and immunohistochemistry, we detected SARS-CoV-2 RNA and nucleocapsid protein in duodenal mucosa. In addition, applying imaging mass cytometry and immunohistochemistry, we identified histomorphological changes of the epithelium, which were characterized by an accumulation of activated intraepithelial CD8+ T cells as well as epithelial apoptosis and subsequent regenerative proliferation in the small intestine of COVID-19 patients. In summary, our findings indicate that intraepithelial CD8+ T cells are activated upon infection of intestinal epithelial cells with SARS-CoV-2, providing one possible explanation for gastrointestinal symptoms associated with COVID-19.
ScienceNature.com

Loss of protein tyrosine phosphatase non-receptor type 2 reduces IL-4-driven alternative macrophage activation

Macrophages are a heterogeneous population of innate immune cells that are often divided into two major subsets: classically activated, typically pro-inflammatory (M1) macrophages that mediate host defense, and alternatively activated, tolerance-inducing (M2) macrophages that exert homeostatic and tissue-regenerative functions. Disturbed macrophage function/differentiation results either in inadequate, excessive immune activation or in a failure to induce efficient protective immune responses against pathogens. Loss-of-function variants in protein tyrosine phosphatase non-receptor type 2 (PTPN2) are associated with chronic inflammatory disorders, but the effect of macrophage-intrinsic PTPN2 loss is still poorly understood. Here we report that PTPN2-deficient macrophages fail to acquire an alternatively activated/M2 phenotype. This was the consequence of reduced IL-6 receptor expression and a failure to induce IL-4 receptor in response to IL-6, resulting in an inability to respond to the key M2-inducing cytokine IL-4. Ultimately, failure to adequately respond to IL-6 and IL-4 resulted in increased levels of M1 macrophage marker expression in vitro and exacerbated lung inflammation upon infection with Nippostrongylus brasiliensis in vivo. These results demonstrate that PTPN2 loss interferes with the ability of macrophages to adequately respond to inflammatory stimuli and might explain the increased susceptibility of PTPN2 loss-of-function carriers to developing inflammatory diseases.
Mental HealthNature.com

I, robot: depression plays different roles in human–human and human–robot interactions

Socially engaging robots have been increasingly applied to alleviate depressive symptoms and to improve the quality of social life among different populations. Seeing that depression negatively influences social reward processing in everyday interaction, we investigate this influence during simulated interactions with humans or robots. In this study, 35 participants with mild depression and 35 controls (all from nonclinical populations) finished the social incentive delay task with event-related potential recording, in which they received performance feedback from other persons or from a robot. Compared to the controls, the mild depressive symptom (MDS) group represented abnormalities of social reward processing in the human feedback condition: first, the MDS group showed a lower hit rate and a smaller contingent-negative variation (correlated with each other) during reward anticipation; second, depression level modulated both the early phase (indexed by the feedback-related negativity (FRN)) and the late phase (indexed by the P3) of reward consumption. In contrast, the effect of depression was evident only on FRN amplitude in the robot feedback condition. We suggest that compared to human–human interaction, the rewarding properties of human–robot interaction are less likely to be affected by depression. These findings have implications for the utilization of robot-assisted intervention in clinical practice.
ScienceNature.com

Comparing the effect of zinc oxide and titanium dioxide nanoparticles on the ability of moderately halophilic bacteria to treat wastewater

This study evaluates the ability of moderately halophilic bacterial isolates (Serratia sp., Bacillus sp., Morganella sp., Citrobacter freundii and Lysinibacillus sp.) to treat polluted wastewater in the presence of nZnO and nTiO2 nanoparticles. In this study, bacteria isolates were able to take up nZnO and nTiO2 at concentrations ranging from 1 to 50 mg/L in the presence of higher DO uptake at up to 100% and 99%, respectively, while higher concentrations triggered a significant decrease. Individual halophilic bacteria exhibited a low COD removal efficiency in the presence of both metal oxide nanoparticles concentration ranged between 1 and 10 mg/L. At higher concentrations, they triggered COD release of up to − 60% concentration. Lastly, the test isolates also demonstrated significant nutrient removal efficiency in the following ranges: 23–65% for NO3− and 28–78% for PO43−. This study suggests that moderately halophilic bacteria are good candidates for the bioremediation of highly polluted wastewater containing low metal oxide nanoparticles.
ChemistryNature.com

WS moiré superlattices derived from mechanical flexibility for hydrogen evolution reaction

The discovery of moiré superlattices (MSLs) opened an era in the research of ‘twistronics’. Engineering MSLs and realizing unique emergent properties are key challenges. Herein, we demonstrate an effective synthetic strategy to fabricate MSLs based on mechanical flexibility of WS2 nanobelts by a facile one-step hydrothermal method. Unlike previous MSLs typically created through stacking monolayers together with complicated method, WS2 MSLs reported here could be obtained directly during synthesis of nanobelts driven by the mechanical instability. Emergent properties are found including superior conductivity, special superaerophobicity and superhydrophilicity, and strongly enhanced electro-catalytic activity when we apply ‘twistronics’ to the field of catalytic hydrogen production. Theoretical calculations show that such excellent catalytic performance could be attributed to a closer to thermoneutral hydrogen adsorption free energy value of twisted bilayers active sites. Our findings provide an exciting opportunity to design advanced WS2 catalysts through moiré superlattice engineering based on mechanical flexibility.
ScienceNature.com

Development of a proton exchange membrane based on trifluoromethanesulfonylimide-grafted polybenzimidazole

Trifluoromethanesulfonylimide-grafted polybenzimidazole (PBI-TFSI) was synthesized for proton exchange membrane (PEM) applications. Its proton conductivity was (a) less dependent on humidity and (b) higher than that of conventional fluorine-based PEM (Nafion) and propanesulfonic acid-grafted PBI (PBI-PS) at a relative humidity of 40%. The chemical structure of PBI-TFSI was investigated using 1H and 19F nuclear magnetic resonance and Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy. The membranes exhibited good transparency, flexibility, and thermal stability up to 350 °C. Membranes with different side chain grafting ratios were prepared, and the water uptake and hydration number of the PBI-TFSI membranes were lower than those of the PBI-PS membranes, most likely because of the hydrophobicity of the side chain. The higher proton concentration provided by TFSI with stronger acidity than PS might be the reason for the higher proton conductivities of PBI-TFSI.
ScienceNature.com

An improved calibration and uncertainty analysis approach using a multicriteria sequential algorithm for hydrological modeling

Hydrological models are widely used as simplified, conceptual, mathematical representatives for water resource management. The performance of hydrological modeling is usually challenged by model calibration and uncertainty analysis during modeling exercises. In this study, a multicriteria sequential calibration and uncertainty analysis (MS-CUA) method was proposed to improve the efficiency and performance of hydrological modeling with high reliability. To evaluate the performance and feasibility of the proposed method, two case studies were conducted in comparison with two other methods, sequential uncertainty fitting algorithm (SUFI-2) and generalized likelihood uncertainty estimation (GLUE). The results indicated that the MS-CUA method could quickly locate the highest posterior density regions to improve computational efficiency. The developed method also provided better-calibrated results (e.g., the higher NSE value of 0.91, 0.97, and 0.74) and more balanced uncertainty analysis results (e.g., the largest P/R ratio values of 1.23, 2.15, and 1.00) comparing with other traditional methods for both case studies.
ComputersNature.com

Scalable optical learning operator

Today’s heavy machine learning tasks are fueled by large datasets. Computing is performed with power-hungry processors whose performance is ultimately limited by the data transfer to and from memory. Optics is a powerful means of communicating and processing information, and there is currently intense interest in optical information processing for realizing high-speed computations. Here we present and experimentally demonstrate an optical computing framework called scalable optical learning operator, which is based on spatiotemporal effects in multimode fibers for a range of learning tasks including classifying COVID-19 X-ray lung images, speech recognition and predicting age from images of faces. The presented framework addresses the energy scaling problem of existing systems without compromising speed. We leverage simultaneous, linear and nonlinear interaction of spatial modes as a computation engine. We numerically and experimentally show the ability of the method to execute several different tasks with accuracy comparable with a digital implementation.
ChemistryNature.com

Elastocapillary cleaning of twisted bilayer graphene interfaces

Although layered van der Waals (vdW) materials involve vast interface areas that are often subject to contamination, vdW interactions between layers may squeeze interfacial contaminants into nanopockets. More intriguingly, those nanopockets could spontaneously coalesce into larger ones, which are easier to be squeezed out the atomic channels. Such unusual phenomena have been thought of as an Ostwald ripening process that is driven by the capillarity of the confined liquid. The underlying mechanism, however, is unclear as the crucial role played by the sheet’s elasticity has not been previously appreciated. Here, we demonstrate the coalescence of separated nanopockets and propose a cleaning mechanism in which both elastic and capillary forces are at play. We elucidate this mechanism in terms of control of the nanopocket morphology and the coalescence of nanopockets via a mechanical stretch. Besides, we demonstrate that bilayer graphene interfaces excel in self-renewal phenomena.
ScienceNature.com

Su(Hw) primes 66D and 7F Drosophila chorion genes loci for amplification through chromatin decondensation

Suppressor of Hairy wing [Su(Hw)] is an insulator protein that participates in regulating chromatin architecture and gene repression in Drosophila. In previous studies we have shown that Su(Hw) is also required for pre-replication complex (pre-RC) recruitment on Su(Hw)-bound sites (SBSs) in Drosophila S2 cells and pupa. Here, we describe the effect of Su(Hw) on developmentally regulated amplification of 66D and 7F Drosophila amplicons in follicle cells (DAFCs), widely used as models in replication studies. We show Su(Hw) binding co-localizes with all known DAFCs in Drosophila ovaries, whereas disruption of Su(Hw) binding to 66D and 7F DAFCs causes a two-fold decrease in the amplification of these loci. The complete loss of Su(Hw) binding to chromatin impairs pre-RC recruitment to all amplification regulatory regions of 66D and 7F loci at early oogenesis (prior to DAFCs amplification). These changes coincide with a considerable Su(Hw)-dependent condensation of chromatin at 66D and 7F loci. Although we observed the Brm, ISWI, Mi-2, and CHD1 chromatin remodelers at SBSs genome wide, their remodeler activity does not appear to be responsible for chromatin decondensation at the 66D and 7F amplification regulatory regions. We have discovered that, in addition to the CBP/Nejire and Chameau histone acetyltransferases, the Gcn5 acetyltransferase binds to 66D and 7F DAFCs at SBSs and this binding is dependent on Su(Hw). We propose that the main function of Su(Hw) in developmental amplification of 66D and 7F DAFCs is to establish a chromatin structure that is permissive to pre-RC recruitment.
ChemistryNature.com

Gold-like activity copper-like selectivity of heteroatomic transition metal carbides for electrocatalytic carbon dioxide reduction reaction

An overarching challenge of the electrochemical carbon dioxide reduction reaction (eCO2RR) is finding an earth-abundant, highly active catalyst that selectively produces hydrocarbons at relatively low overpotentials. Here, we report the eCO2RR performance of two-dimensional transition metal carbide class of materials. Our results indicate a maximum methane (CH4) current density of −421.63 mA/cm2 and a CH4 faradic efficiency of 82.7% ± 2% for di-tungsten carbide (W2C) nanoflakes in a hybrid electrolyte of 3 M potassium hydroxide and 2 M choline-chloride. Powered by a triple junction photovoltaic cell, we demonstrate a flow electrolyzer that uses humidified CO2 to produce CH4 in a 700-h process under one sun illumination with a CO2RR energy efficiency of about 62.3% and a solar-to-fuel efficiency of 20.7%. Density functional theory calculations reveal that dissociation of water, chemisorption of CO2 and cleavage of the C-O bond—the most energy consuming elementary steps in other catalysts such as copper—become nearly spontaneous at the W2C surface. This results in instantaneous formation of adsorbed CO—an important reaction intermediate—and an unlimited source of protons near the tungsten surface sites that are the main reasons for the observed superior activity, selectivity, and small potential.
ChemistryNature.com

Author Correction: Influence of plasma treatment on SiO/Si and SiN/Si substrates for large-scale transfer of graphene

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-92432-4, published online 23 June 2021. The original version of this Article omitted an affiliation for M. Lisker. The correct affiliations for M. Lisker are listed below:. IHP- Leibniz Institut für innovative Mikroelektronik, Im Technologiepark 25, 15236, Frankfurt (Oder), Germany. Technical University of Applied Science Wildau,...
ScienceNature.com

Identification of pulvomycin as an inhibitor of the futalosine pathway

Menaquinone is an essential cofactor in the electron-transfer pathway for bacteria. Menaquinone is biosynthesized from chorismate using either the well-known canonical pathway established by pioneering studies in model microorganisms or the futalosine pathway, which we discovered in Streptomyces. Because Helicobacter pylori, which causes stomach cancer, uses the futalosine pathway and most beneficial intestinal bacteria including lactobacilli use the canonical pathway, the futalosine pathway will be a great target to develop antibiotics specific for H. pylori. Here, we searched for such compounds from metabolites produced by actinomycetes and identified pulvomycin from culture broth of Streptomyces sp. K18-0194 as a specific inhibitor of the futalosine pathway.
ChemistryNature.com

Natural van der Waals heterostructure cylindrite with highly anisotropic optical responses

Npj 2D Materials and Applications volume 5, Article number: 74 (2021) Cite this article. The mechanical exfoliation of naturally occurring layered materials has emerged as an easy and effective method for achieving ultrathin van der Waals (vdW) heterostructures with well-defined lattice orientations of the constituent two-dimensional (2D) material layers. Cylindrite is one such naturally occurring vdW heterostructure, where the superlattice is composed of alternating stacks of SnS2-like and PbS-like layers. Although the constituent 2D lattices are isotropic, inhomogeneous strain occurring from local atomic alignment for forcing the commensuration makes the cylindrite superlattice structurally anisotropic. Here, we demonstrate the highly anisotropic optical responses of cylindrite thin flakes induced by the anisotropic crystal structure, including angle-resolved polarized Raman scattering, linear dichroism, and polarization-dependent anisotropic third-harmonic generation. Our results provide a promising approach for identifying various natural vdW heterostructure-based 2D materials with tailored optical properties and can be harnessed for realizing anisotropic optical devices for on-chip photonic circuits and optical information processing.
ScienceNature.com

Almost global convergence to practical synchronization in the generalized Kuramoto model on networks over the n-sphere

From the flashing of fireflies to autonomous robot swarms, synchronization phenomena are ubiquitous in nature and technology. They are commonly described by the Kuramoto model that, in this paper, we generalise to networks over n-dimensional spheres. We show that, for almost all initial conditions, the sphere model converges to a set with small diameter if the model parameters satisfy a given bound. Moreover, for even n, a special case of the generalized model can achieve phase synchronization with nonidentical frequency parameters. These results contrast with the standard n = 1 Kuramoto model, which is multistable (i.e., has multiple equilibria), and converges to phase synchronization only if the frequency parameters are identical. Hence, this paper shows that the generalized network Kuramoto models for n ≥ 2 displays more coherent and predictable behavior than the standard n = 1 model, a desirable property both in flocks of animals and for robot control.
ScienceNature.com

The regulatory impact of RNA-binding proteins on microRNA targeting

Argonaute is the primary mediator of metazoan miRNA targeting (MT). Among the currently identified >1,500 human RNA-binding proteins (RBPs), there are only a handful of RBPs known to enhance MT and several others reported to suppress MT, leaving the global impact of RBPs on MT elusive. In this study, we have systematically analyzed transcriptome-wide binding sites for 150 human RBPs and evaluated the quantitative effect of individual RBPs on MT efficacy. In contrast to previous studies, we show that most RBPs significantly affect MT and that all of those MT-regulating RBPs function as MT enhancers rather than suppressors, by making the local secondary structure of the target site accessible to Argonaute. Our findings illuminate the unappreciated regulatory impact of human RBPs on MT, and as these RBPs may play key roles in the gene regulatory network governed by metazoan miRNAs, MT should be understood in the context of co-regulating RBPs.
HealthNature.com

A non-invasive left ventricular pressure-strain loop study on myocardial work in primary aldosteronism

We investigated the myocardial work derived from left ventricular pressure-strain loop in patients with primary aldosteronism or primary hypertension. We enrolled 50 patients with primary aldosteronism, 50 age- and sex-matched patients with primary hypertension, and 25 normotensive control subjects. We performed transthoracic echocardiography and speckle-tracking echocardiography-based left ventricular pressure-strain loop analysis to evaluate cardiac structure and function. Patients with primary aldosteronism and those with primary hypertension had similar clinic and ambulatory blood pressures, except that the former had a significantly (P = 0.03) higher nighttime systolic blood pressure. All subjects had normal left ventricular ejection fraction (66.4 ± 4.7%). Patients with primary aldosteronism had a greater left ventricular mass index than those with primary hypertension and the normal controls (111.0 ± 21.6 g/m2 versus 95.7 ± 17.7 and 77.9 ± 13.5 g/m2, respectively, P < 0.001). The global myocardial work index (GWI, 2336 ± 333, 2366 ± 288, and 2292 ± 249 mmHg%, respectively), and global constructive work (GCW, 2494 ± 325, 2524 ± 301, and 2391 ± 193 mmHg%, respectively), were comparable in the three groups (P ≥ 0.18). However, the global work efficiency (GWE) differed significantly (P < 0.001), being lowest in primary aldosteronism (91.1 ± 2.7%), intermediate in primary hypertension (93.5 ± 2.5%) and highest in controls (95.3 ± 1.5%). The opposite was true for the global wasted work (GWW) (205.6 ± 74.6, 142.0 ± 56.4 and 99.4 ± 33.7 mmHg%, respectively, P < 0.001). GWE was significantly correlated with the logarithmically transformed plasma concentration and the urinary excretion of aldosterone in patients with primary aldosteronism or primary hypertension (r = −0.43 for both, P < 0.001). The associations remained statistically significant (P ≤ 0.04) after further adjustment for several factors, including left ventricular mass index and clinic or nighttime blood pressure. In conclusion, GWE decreased and GWW increased in primary hypertension and further in primary aldosteronism, probably because of the adrenal aldosterone hypersecretion and the left ventricular mass index increase, while GWI and GCW were similar, indicating that similar and normalized total myocardial work might be a compensation in hypertension at the expense of work efficiency.
ScienceNature.com

Tetra-gel enables superior accuracy in combined super-resolution imaging and expansion microscopy

The accuracy of expansion microscopy (ExM) depends on the structural preservation of samples embedded in a hydrogel. However, it has been unknown to what extent gel embedding alters the molecular positions of individual labeled sites. Here, we quantified the accuracy of gel embedding by using stochastic optical reconstruction microscopy (STORM) to image DNA origami with well-defined structures. We found that embedding in hydrogels based on polyacrylamide, the most widely used chemistry in ExM, resulted in random displacements of labeled sites with a standard deviation of ~ 16 nm. In contrast, we found that embedding in tetra-gel, a hydrogel that does not depend on free-radical chain-growth polymerization, preserved labeled sites with a standard deviation of less than 5 nm. By combining tetra-gel ExM with STORM, we were able to resolve 11-nm structural features without the loss in accuracy seen with polyacrylamide gels. Our study thus provides direct measurements of the single-molecule distortions resulting from hydrogel embedding, and presents a way to improve super-resolution microscopy through combination with tetra-gel ExM.
ScienceNature.com

Ordinal patterns-based methodologies for distinguishing chaos from noise in discrete time series

One of the most important aspects of time series is their degree of stochasticity vs. chaoticity. Since the discovery of chaotic maps, many algorithms have been proposed to discriminate between these two alternatives and assess their prevalence in real-world time series. Approaches based on the combination of “permutation patterns” with different metrics provide a more complete picture of a time series’ nature, and are especially useful to tackle pathological chaotic maps. Here, we provide a review of such approaches, their theoretical foundations, and their application to discrete time series and real-world problems. We compare their performance using a set of representative noisy chaotic maps, evaluate their applicability through their respective computational cost, and discuss their limitations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy