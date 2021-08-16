Cancel
Chemistry

Giant room temperature elastocaloric effect in metal-free thin-film perovskites

By Cheng Li
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSolid-state refrigeration which is environmentally benign has attracted considerable attention. Mechanocaloric (mC) materials, in which the phase transitions can be induced by mechanical stresses, represent one of the most promising types of solid-state caloric materials. Herein, we have developed a thermodynamic phenomenological model and predicted extraordinarily large elastocaloric (eC) strengths for the (111)-oriented metal-free perovskite ferroelectric [MDABCO](NH4)I3 thin-films. The predicted room temperature isothermal eC ΔSeC/Δσ (eC entropy change under unit stress change) and adiabatic eC ΔTeC/Δσ (eC temperature change under unit stress change) for [MDABCO](NH4)I3 are −60.0 J K−1 kg−1 GPa−1 and 17.9 K GPa−1, respectively, which are 20 times higher than the traditional ferroelectric oxides such as BaTiO3 thin films. We have also demonstrated that the eC performance can be improved by reducing the Young’s modulus or enhancing the thermal expansion coefficient (which could be realized through chemical doping, etc.). We expect these discoveries to spur further interest in the potential applications of metal-free organic ferroelectrics materials towards next-generation eC refrigeration devices.

Science
Google
Chemistry
Chemistrytechxplore.com

Perovskite allows a greener fabrication of transistors

Physicists have found a way to make transistors using materials that are highly rated for their performance in next-generation solar cells and light-emitting diodes (LEDs). The researchers have overcome the problem of the material's ion content interfering with the flow of electronic current through a transistor. This breakthrough may pave the way for research into greener electronic components for low-cost electronic devices.

