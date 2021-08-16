Fabrication of attapulgite/magnetic aminated chitosan composite as efficient and reusable adsorbent for Cr (VI) ions
An efficient composite was constructed based on aminated chitosan (NH2Cs), attapulgite (ATP) clay and magnetic Fe3O4 for adsorptive removal of Cr(VI) ions. The as-fabricated ATP@Fe3O4-NH2Cs composite was characterized by Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy (FTIR), Thermal Gravimetric Analyzer (TGA), Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM), Zeta potential (ZP), Vibrating Sample Magnetometer (VSM), Brunauer–Emmett–Teller method (BET) and X-ray photoelectron spectroscope (XPS). A significant improve in the adsorption profile was established at pH 2 in the order of ATP@Fe3O4-NH2Cs(1:3) > ATP@Fe3O4-NH2Cs(1:1) > ATP@Fe3O4-NH2Cs(3:1) > Fe3O4-NH2Cs > ATP. The maximum removal (%) of Cr(VI) exceeded 94% within a short equilibrium time of 60 min. The adsorption process obeyed the pseudo 2nd order and followed the Langmuir isotherm model with a maximum monolayer adsorption capacity of 294.12 mg/g. In addition, thermodynamics studies elucidated that the adsorption process was spontaneous, randomness and endothermic process. Interestingly, the developed adsorbent retained respectable adsorption properties with acceptable removal efficiency exceeded 58% after ten sequential cycles of reuse. Besides, the results hypothesize that the adsorption process occurs via electrostatic interactions, reduction of Cr(VI) to Cr(III) and ion-exchanging. These findings substantiate that the ATP@Fe3O4-NH2Cs composite could be effectively applied as a reusable adsorbent for removing of Cr(VI) ions from aqueous solutions.www.nature.com
