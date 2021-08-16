Dynamics of a vibration-driven single disk
Granular particles exhibit rich collective behaviors on vibration beds, but the motion of an isolated particle is not well understood even for uniform particles with a simple shape such as disks or spheres. Here we measured the motion of a single disk confined to a quasi-two-dimensional horizontal box on a vertically vibrating stage. The translational displacements obey compressed exponential distributions whose exponent \(\beta\) increases with the frequency, while the rotational displacements exhibit unimodal distributions at low frequencies and bimodal distributions at high frequencies. During short time intervals, the translational displacements are subdiffusive and negatively correlated, while the rotational displacements are superdiffusive and positively correlated. After prolonged periods, the rotational displacements become diffusive and their correlations decay to zero. Both the rotational and the translational displacements exhibit white noise at low frequencies, and blue noise for translational motions and Brownian noise for rotational motions at high frequencies. The translational kinetic energy obeys Boltzmann distribution while the rotational kinetic energy deviates from it. Most energy is distributed in translational motions at low frequencies and in rotational motions at high frequencies, which violates the equipartition theorem. Translational and rotational motions are not correlated. These experimental results show that the random diffusion of such driven particles is distinct from thermal motion in both the translational and rotational degrees of freedom, which poses new challenges to theory. The results cast new light on the motion of individual particles and the collective motion of driven granular particles.
