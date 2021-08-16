Cancel
Survival of itinerant excitations and quantum spin state transitions in YbMgGaO with chemical disorder

By X. Rao
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent focus of quantum spin liquid (QSL) studies is how disorder/randomness in a QSL candidate affects its true magnetic ground state. The ultimate question is whether the QSL survives disorder or the disorder leads to a “spin-liquid-like” state, such as the proposed random-singlet (RS) state. Since disorder is a standard feature of most QSL candidates, this question represents a major challenge for QSL candidates. YbMgGaO4, a triangular lattice antiferromagnet with effective spin-1/2 Yb3+ions, is an ideal system to address this question, since it shows no long-range magnetic ordering with Mg/Ga site disorder. Despite the intensive study, it remains unresolved as to whether YbMgGaO4 is a QSL or in the RS state. Here, through ultralow-temperature thermal conductivity and magnetic torque measurements, plus specific heat and DC magnetization data, we observed a residual κ0/T term and series of quantum spin state transitions in the zero temperature limit for YbMgGaO4. These observations strongly suggest that a QSL state with itinerant excitations and quantum spin fluctuations survives disorder in YbMgGaO4.

www.nature.com

