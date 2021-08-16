Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Plastic deformation of synthetic quartz nanopillars by nanoindentation for multi-scale and multi-level security artefact metrics

By Shunya Ito
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndividual authentication using artefact metrics has received increasing attention, as greater importance has been placed on the security of individual information. These artefact metrics must satisfy the requirements of individuality, measurement stability, durability, and clone resistance, in addition to possessing unique physical features. In this study, we proposed that nanostructures of synthetic quartz (SQ) deposited on an SQ plate may provide sophisticated artefact metrics if morphological changes could be intentionally introduced into the SQ nanostructures at certain positions. We fabricated SQ nanopillars using a mass-production method (ultraviolet nanoimprint lithography) and investigated their mechanical deformation using nanoindentation with a spheroid diamond tip through a loading and unloading cycle. The SQ nanopillars with an aspect ratio of 1 (i.e., diameters D of 100 and 200 nm with corresponding heights H of 100 and 200 nm, respectively) could be plastically deformed without collapsing within a specified pillar-array format at programmed positions. The plastically deformed SQ nanopillar arrays demonstrated multi-scale (sub-millimetre, micrometre, and nanometre) and multi-level (shape, area, diameter, and height) individuality authentication and clone resistance. Because SQ is physically and chemically stable and durable, individuality authentication can be a highly reliable tool on Earth and in space.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Pollution#Nanoindentation#Deformation#Indentation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Computer Science
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Distribution of diabetic retinopathy in diabetes mellitus patients and its association rules with other eye diseases

The study aims to explore the distribution characteristics and influencing factors of diabetic retinopathy (DR) in diabetes mellitus (DM) patients and association rules of eye diseases in these patients. Data were obtained from 1284 DM patients at Henan Provincial People’s Hospital. Association rules were employed to calculate the probability of the common occurrence of eye-related diseases in DM patients. A web visualization network diagram was used to display the association rules of the eye-related diseases in DM patients. DR prevalence in people aged < 40 years (≥ 58.5%) was higher than that in those aged 50–60 years (≤ 43.7%). Patients with DM in rural areas were more likely to have DR than those in urban areas (56.2% vs. 35.6%, P < 0.001). DR prevalence in Pingdingshan City (68.4%) was significantly higher than in other cities. The prevalence of DR in patients who had DM for ≥ 5 years was higher than in other groups (P < 0.001). About 33.07% of DM patients had both diabetic maculopathy and DR, and 36.02% had both diabetic maculopathy and cataracts. The number of strong rules in patients ≥ 60 years old was more than those in people under 60 in age, and those in rural areas had more strong rules than those in urban areas. DM patients with one or more eye diseases are at higher risks of other eye diseases than general DM patients. These association rules are affected by factors such as age, region, disease duration, and DR severity.
CancerNature.com

Human small intestinal infection by SARS-CoV-2 is characterized by a mucosal infiltration with activated CD8 T cells

The SARS-CoV-2 pandemic has so far claimed over three and a half million lives worldwide. Though the SARS-CoV-2 mediated disease COVID-19 has first been characterized by an infection of the upper airways and the lung, recent evidence suggests a complex disease including gastrointestinal symptoms. Even if a direct viral tropism of intestinal cells has recently been demonstrated, it remains unclear, whether gastrointestinal symptoms are caused by direct infection of the gastrointestinal tract by SARS-CoV-2 or whether they are a consequence of a systemic immune activation and subsequent modulation of the mucosal immune system. To better understand the cause of intestinal symptoms we analyzed biopsies of the small intestine from SARS-CoV-2 infected individuals. Applying qRT-PCR and immunohistochemistry, we detected SARS-CoV-2 RNA and nucleocapsid protein in duodenal mucosa. In addition, applying imaging mass cytometry and immunohistochemistry, we identified histomorphological changes of the epithelium, which were characterized by an accumulation of activated intraepithelial CD8+ T cells as well as epithelial apoptosis and subsequent regenerative proliferation in the small intestine of COVID-19 patients. In summary, our findings indicate that intraepithelial CD8+ T cells are activated upon infection of intestinal epithelial cells with SARS-CoV-2, providing one possible explanation for gastrointestinal symptoms associated with COVID-19.
ScienceNature.com

Multi-loop atomic Sagnac interferometry

The sensitivity of light and matter-wave interferometers to rotations is based on the Sagnac effect and increases with the area enclosed by the interferometer. In the case of light, the latter can be enlarged by forming multiple fibre loops, whereas the equivalent for matter-wave interferometers remains an experimental challenge. We present a concept for a multi-loop atom interferometer with a scalable area formed by light pulses. Our method will offer sensitivities as high as \(2\times 10^{-11}\) rad/s at 1 s in combination with the respective long-term stability as required for Earth rotation monitoring.
ComputersNature.com

Multi-qubit correction for quantum annealers

We present multi-qubit correction (MQC) as a novel postprocessing method for quantum annealers that views the evolution in an open-system as a Gibbs sampler and reduces a set of excited states to a new synthetic state with lower energy value. After sampling from the ground state of a given (Ising) Hamiltonian, MQC compares pairs of excited states to recognize virtual tunnels—i.e., a group of qubits that changing their states simultaneously can result in a new state with lower energy value—and successively converges to the ground state. Experimental results using D-Wave 2000Q quantum annealers demonstrate that MQC finds samples with notably lower energy values and improves the reproducibility of results when compared to recent hardware/software advances in the realm of quantum annealing, such as spin-reversal transforms, classical postprocessing techniques, and increased inter-sample delay between successive measurements.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

The Multi-Objective Polynomial Optimization

The multi-objective optimization is to optimize several objective functions over a common feasible set. Since the objectives usually do not share a common optimizer, people often consider (weakly) Pareto points. This paper studies multi-objective optimization problems that are given by polynomial functions. First, we study the convex geometry for (weakly) Pareto values and give a convex representation for them. Linear scalarization problems (LSPs) and Chebyshev scalarization problems (CSPs) are typical approaches for getting (weakly) Pareto points. For LSPs, we show how to use tight relaxations to solve them, how to detect existence or nonexistence of proper weights. For CSPs, we show how to solve them by moment relaxations. Moreover, we show how to check if a given point is a (weakly) Pareto point or not and how to detect existence or nonexistence of (weakly) Pareto points. We also study how to detect unboundedness of polynomial optimization, which is used to detect nonexistence of proper weights or (weakly) Pareto points.
ScienceNature.com

Comparing the effect of zinc oxide and titanium dioxide nanoparticles on the ability of moderately halophilic bacteria to treat wastewater

This study evaluates the ability of moderately halophilic bacterial isolates (Serratia sp., Bacillus sp., Morganella sp., Citrobacter freundii and Lysinibacillus sp.) to treat polluted wastewater in the presence of nZnO and nTiO2 nanoparticles. In this study, bacteria isolates were able to take up nZnO and nTiO2 at concentrations ranging from 1 to 50 mg/L in the presence of higher DO uptake at up to 100% and 99%, respectively, while higher concentrations triggered a significant decrease. Individual halophilic bacteria exhibited a low COD removal efficiency in the presence of both metal oxide nanoparticles concentration ranged between 1 and 10 mg/L. At higher concentrations, they triggered COD release of up to − 60% concentration. Lastly, the test isolates also demonstrated significant nutrient removal efficiency in the following ranges: 23–65% for NO3− and 28–78% for PO43−. This study suggests that moderately halophilic bacteria are good candidates for the bioremediation of highly polluted wastewater containing low metal oxide nanoparticles.
Sciencearxiv.org

Hybrid Multi-level Crossover for Unit Test Case Generation

State-of-the-art search-based approaches for test case generation work at test case level, where tests are represented as sequences of statements. These approaches make use of genetic operators (i.e., mutation and crossover) that create test variants by adding, altering, and removing statements from existing tests. While this encoding schema has been shown to be very effective for many-objective test case generation, the standard crossover operator (single-point) only alters the structure of the test cases but not the input data. In this paper, we argue that changing both the test case structure and the input data is necessary to increase the genetic variation and improve the search process. Hence, we propose a hybrid multi-level crossover (HMX) operator that combines the traditional test-level crossover with data-level recombination. The former evolves and alters the test case structures, while the latter evolves the input data using numeric and string-based recombinational operators. We evaluate our new crossover operator by performing an empirical study on more than 100 classes selected from open-source Java libraries for numerical operations and string manipulation. We compare HMX with the single-point crossover that is used in EvoSuite w.r.t structural coverage and fault detection capability. Our results show that HMX achieves a statistically significant increase in 30% of the classes up to 19% in structural coverage compared to the single-point crossover. Moreover, the fault detection capability improved up to 12% measured using strong mutation score.
Computersarxiv.org

Synchronization of Frequency Modulated Multi-Agent Systems

Oscillation synchronization phenomenon is widely observed in natural systems through frequency modulated signals, especially in biological neural networks. Frequency modulation is also one of most widely used technologies in engineering. However, due to the technical difficulty, oscillations are always simplified as unmodulated sinusoidal-like waves in studying the synchronization mechanism in the bulky literature over the decades. It lacks mathematical principles, especially systems and control theories, for frequency modulated multi-agent systems. This paper aims to bring a new formulation of synchronization of frequency modulated multi-agent systems. It develops new tools to solve the synchronization problem by addressing three issues including frequency observation in nonlinear frequency modulated oscillators subject to network influence, frequency consensus via network interaction subject to observation error, and a well placed small gain condition among them. The architecture of the paper consists of a novel problem formulation, rigorous theoretical development, and numerical verification.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Effective and Efficient Graph Learning for Multi-view Clustering

Despite the impressive clustering performance and efficiency in characterizing both the relationship between data and cluster structure, existing graph-based multi-view clustering methods still have the following drawbacks. They suffer from the expensive time burden due to both the construction of graphs and eigen-decomposition of Laplacian matrix, and fail to explore the cluster structure of large-scale data. Moreover, they require a post-processing to get the final clustering, resulting in suboptimal performance. Furthermore, rank of the learned view-consensus graph cannot approximate the target rank. In this paper, drawing the inspiration from the bipartite graph, we propose an effective and efficient graph learning model for multi-view clustering. Specifically, our method exploits the view-similar between graphs of different views by the minimization of tensor Schatten p-norm, which well characterizes both the spatial structure and complementary information embedded in graphs of different views. We learn view-consensus graph with adaptively weighted strategy and connectivity constraint such that the connected components indicates clusters directly. Our proposed algorithm is time-economical and obtains the stable results and scales well with the data size. Extensive experimental results indicate that our method is superior to state-of-the-art methods.
Coding & Programmingmathworks.com

MOAGDE: A New Multi/Many-objective Optimization Algorithm

This study presents the multi-objective adaptive guided differential evolution (MOAGDE) as a powerful and stable algorithm. The MOAGDE can effectively find Pareto optimal solutions for multi-objective optimization problems with different types of high-complexity decision/objective spaces. The proposed MOAGDE was developed by redesigning the adaptive guided differential evolution algorithm for multi-objective optimization.
Computersarxiv.org

Multi-Anchor Active Domain Adaptation for Semantic Segmentation

Unsupervised domain adaption has proven to be an effective approach for alleviating the intensive workload of manual annotation by aligning the synthetic source-domain data and the real-world target-domain samples. Unfortunately, mapping the target-domain distribution to the source-domain unconditionally may distort the essential structural information of the target-domain data. To this end, we firstly propose to introduce a novel multi-anchor based active learning strategy to assist domain adaptation regarding the semantic segmentation task. By innovatively adopting multiple anchors instead of a single centroid, the source domain can be better characterized as a multimodal distribution, thus more representative and complimentary samples are selected from the target domain. With little workload to manually annotate these active samples, the distortion of the target-domain distribution can be effectively alleviated, resulting in a large performance gain. The multi-anchor strategy is additionally employed to model the target-distribution. By regularizing the latent representation of the target samples compact around multiple anchors through a novel soft alignment loss, more precise segmentation can be achieved. Extensive experiments are conducted on public datasets to demonstrate that the proposed approach outperforms state-of-the-art methods significantly, along with thorough ablation study to verify the effectiveness of each component.
ChemistryNature.com

Modeling porosity loss in Fe-based permeable reactive barriers with Faraday’s law

Solid iron corrosion products (FeCPs), continuously generated from iron corrosion in Fe0-based permeable reactive barriers (PRB) at pH > 4.5, can lead to significant porosity loss and possibility of system’s failure. To avoid such failure and to estimate the long-term performance of PRBs, reliable models are required. In this study, a mathematical model is presented to describe the porosity change of a hypothetical Fe0-based PRB through-flowed by deionized water. The porosity loss is solely caused by iron corrosion process. The new model is based on Faraday’s Law and considers the iron surface passivation. Experimental results from literature were used to calibrate the parameters of the model. The derived iron corrosion rates (2.60 mmol/(kg day), 2.07 mmol/(kg day) and 1.77 mmol/(kg day)) are significantly larger than the corrosion rate used in previous modeling studies (0.4 mmol/(kg day)). This suggests that the previous models have underestimated the impact of in-situ generated FeCPs on the porosity loss. The model results show that the assumptions for the iron corrosion rates on basis of a first-order dependency on iron surface area are only valid when no iron surface passivation is considered. The simulations demonstrate that volume-expansion by Fe0 corrosion products alone can cause a great extent of porosity loss and suggests careful evaluation of the iron corrosion process in individual Fe0-based PRB.
ScienceNature.com

Development of a proton exchange membrane based on trifluoromethanesulfonylimide-grafted polybenzimidazole

Trifluoromethanesulfonylimide-grafted polybenzimidazole (PBI-TFSI) was synthesized for proton exchange membrane (PEM) applications. Its proton conductivity was (a) less dependent on humidity and (b) higher than that of conventional fluorine-based PEM (Nafion) and propanesulfonic acid-grafted PBI (PBI-PS) at a relative humidity of 40%. The chemical structure of PBI-TFSI was investigated using 1H and 19F nuclear magnetic resonance and Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy. The membranes exhibited good transparency, flexibility, and thermal stability up to 350 °C. Membranes with different side chain grafting ratios were prepared, and the water uptake and hydration number of the PBI-TFSI membranes were lower than those of the PBI-PS membranes, most likely because of the hydrophobicity of the side chain. The higher proton concentration provided by TFSI with stronger acidity than PS might be the reason for the higher proton conductivities of PBI-TFSI.
ChemistryNature.com

Author Correction: Influence of plasma treatment on SiO/Si and SiN/Si substrates for large-scale transfer of graphene

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-92432-4, published online 23 June 2021. The original version of this Article omitted an affiliation for M. Lisker. The correct affiliations for M. Lisker are listed below:. IHP- Leibniz Institut für innovative Mikroelektronik, Im Technologiepark 25, 15236, Frankfurt (Oder), Germany. Technical University of Applied Science Wildau,...
ScienceNature.com

An improved calibration and uncertainty analysis approach using a multicriteria sequential algorithm for hydrological modeling

Hydrological models are widely used as simplified, conceptual, mathematical representatives for water resource management. The performance of hydrological modeling is usually challenged by model calibration and uncertainty analysis during modeling exercises. In this study, a multicriteria sequential calibration and uncertainty analysis (MS-CUA) method was proposed to improve the efficiency and performance of hydrological modeling with high reliability. To evaluate the performance and feasibility of the proposed method, two case studies were conducted in comparison with two other methods, sequential uncertainty fitting algorithm (SUFI-2) and generalized likelihood uncertainty estimation (GLUE). The results indicated that the MS-CUA method could quickly locate the highest posterior density regions to improve computational efficiency. The developed method also provided better-calibrated results (e.g., the higher NSE value of 0.91, 0.97, and 0.74) and more balanced uncertainty analysis results (e.g., the largest P/R ratio values of 1.23, 2.15, and 1.00) comparing with other traditional methods for both case studies.
ComputersNature.com

Scalable optical learning operator

Today’s heavy machine learning tasks are fueled by large datasets. Computing is performed with power-hungry processors whose performance is ultimately limited by the data transfer to and from memory. Optics is a powerful means of communicating and processing information, and there is currently intense interest in optical information processing for realizing high-speed computations. Here we present and experimentally demonstrate an optical computing framework called scalable optical learning operator, which is based on spatiotemporal effects in multimode fibers for a range of learning tasks including classifying COVID-19 X-ray lung images, speech recognition and predicting age from images of faces. The presented framework addresses the energy scaling problem of existing systems without compromising speed. We leverage simultaneous, linear and nonlinear interaction of spatial modes as a computation engine. We numerically and experimentally show the ability of the method to execute several different tasks with accuracy comparable with a digital implementation.
ChemistryNature.com

Superconductivity up to 243 K in the yttrium-hydrogen system under high pressure

The discovery of superconducting H3S with a critical temperature Tc∼200 K opened a door to room temperature superconductivity and stimulated further extensive studies of hydrogen-rich compounds stabilized by high pressure. Here, we report a comprehensive study of the yttrium-hydrogen system with the highest predicted Tcs among binary compounds and discuss the contradictions between different theoretical calculations and experimental data. We synthesized yttrium hydrides with the compositions of YH3, YH4, YH6 and YH9 in a diamond anvil cell and studied their crystal structures, electrical and magnetic transport properties, and isotopic effects. We found superconductivity in the Im-3m YH6 and P63/mmc YH9 phases with maximal Tcs of ∼220 K at 183 GPa and ∼243 K at 201 GPa, respectively. Fm-3m YH10 with the highest predicted Tc > 300 K was not observed in our experiments, and instead, YH9 was found to be the hydrogen-richest yttrium hydride in the studied pressure and temperature range up to record 410 GPa and 2250 K.
ChemistryNature.com

Natural van der Waals heterostructure cylindrite with highly anisotropic optical responses

Npj 2D Materials and Applications volume 5, Article number: 74 (2021) Cite this article. The mechanical exfoliation of naturally occurring layered materials has emerged as an easy and effective method for achieving ultrathin van der Waals (vdW) heterostructures with well-defined lattice orientations of the constituent two-dimensional (2D) material layers. Cylindrite is one such naturally occurring vdW heterostructure, where the superlattice is composed of alternating stacks of SnS2-like and PbS-like layers. Although the constituent 2D lattices are isotropic, inhomogeneous strain occurring from local atomic alignment for forcing the commensuration makes the cylindrite superlattice structurally anisotropic. Here, we demonstrate the highly anisotropic optical responses of cylindrite thin flakes induced by the anisotropic crystal structure, including angle-resolved polarized Raman scattering, linear dichroism, and polarization-dependent anisotropic third-harmonic generation. Our results provide a promising approach for identifying various natural vdW heterostructure-based 2D materials with tailored optical properties and can be harnessed for realizing anisotropic optical devices for on-chip photonic circuits and optical information processing.
ScienceNature.com

Su(Hw) primes 66D and 7F Drosophila chorion genes loci for amplification through chromatin decondensation

Suppressor of Hairy wing [Su(Hw)] is an insulator protein that participates in regulating chromatin architecture and gene repression in Drosophila. In previous studies we have shown that Su(Hw) is also required for pre-replication complex (pre-RC) recruitment on Su(Hw)-bound sites (SBSs) in Drosophila S2 cells and pupa. Here, we describe the effect of Su(Hw) on developmentally regulated amplification of 66D and 7F Drosophila amplicons in follicle cells (DAFCs), widely used as models in replication studies. We show Su(Hw) binding co-localizes with all known DAFCs in Drosophila ovaries, whereas disruption of Su(Hw) binding to 66D and 7F DAFCs causes a two-fold decrease in the amplification of these loci. The complete loss of Su(Hw) binding to chromatin impairs pre-RC recruitment to all amplification regulatory regions of 66D and 7F loci at early oogenesis (prior to DAFCs amplification). These changes coincide with a considerable Su(Hw)-dependent condensation of chromatin at 66D and 7F loci. Although we observed the Brm, ISWI, Mi-2, and CHD1 chromatin remodelers at SBSs genome wide, their remodeler activity does not appear to be responsible for chromatin decondensation at the 66D and 7F amplification regulatory regions. We have discovered that, in addition to the CBP/Nejire and Chameau histone acetyltransferases, the Gcn5 acetyltransferase binds to 66D and 7F DAFCs at SBSs and this binding is dependent on Su(Hw). We propose that the main function of Su(Hw) in developmental amplification of 66D and 7F DAFCs is to establish a chromatin structure that is permissive to pre-RC recruitment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy