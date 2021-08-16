Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chemistry

Author Correction: Understanding electrochemical switchability of perovskite-type exsolution catalysts

By Alexander K. Opitz ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-2567-1885
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Correction to: Nature Communications, https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-020-18563-w, published online 23 September 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Acknowledgements section, which was previously incorrectly given as ‘The authors gratefully acknowledge funding by the Austrian Science Fund (FWF) through project P4509-N16 as well as DESY (Hamburg, Germany), a member of the Helmholtz Association HGF, for the allocation of beamtime and provision of experimental facilities.’. The correct version states ‘The authors gratefully acknowledge funding by the Austrian Science Fund (FWF) through project F4509-N16 as well as DESY (Hamburg, Germany), a member of the Helmholtz Association HGF, for the allocation of beamtime and provision of experimental facilities.’ in place of the incorrect text. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perovskite#Catalysts#Hamburg#Desy#Nature Communications#The Austrian Science Fund#Fwf#Desy#The Helmholtz Association#Hgf#Pdf#Html#Getreidemarkt 9 164 Ec#Getreidemarkt 9 165 Pc#Ustem#The Creative Commons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Related
CancerNature.com

Human small intestinal infection by SARS-CoV-2 is characterized by a mucosal infiltration with activated CD8 T cells

The SARS-CoV-2 pandemic has so far claimed over three and a half million lives worldwide. Though the SARS-CoV-2 mediated disease COVID-19 has first been characterized by an infection of the upper airways and the lung, recent evidence suggests a complex disease including gastrointestinal symptoms. Even if a direct viral tropism of intestinal cells has recently been demonstrated, it remains unclear, whether gastrointestinal symptoms are caused by direct infection of the gastrointestinal tract by SARS-CoV-2 or whether they are a consequence of a systemic immune activation and subsequent modulation of the mucosal immune system. To better understand the cause of intestinal symptoms we analyzed biopsies of the small intestine from SARS-CoV-2 infected individuals. Applying qRT-PCR and immunohistochemistry, we detected SARS-CoV-2 RNA and nucleocapsid protein in duodenal mucosa. In addition, applying imaging mass cytometry and immunohistochemistry, we identified histomorphological changes of the epithelium, which were characterized by an accumulation of activated intraepithelial CD8+ T cells as well as epithelial apoptosis and subsequent regenerative proliferation in the small intestine of COVID-19 patients. In summary, our findings indicate that intraepithelial CD8+ T cells are activated upon infection of intestinal epithelial cells with SARS-CoV-2, providing one possible explanation for gastrointestinal symptoms associated with COVID-19.
ScienceNature.com

Quasiadiabatic electron transport in room temperature nanoelectronic devices induced by hot-phonon bottleneck

Since the invention of transistors, the flow of electrons has become controllable in solid-state electronics. The flow of energy, however, remains elusive, and energy is readily dissipated to lattice via electron-phonon interactions. Hence, minimizing the energy dissipation has long been sought by eliminating phonon-emission process. Here, we report a different scenario for facilitating energy transmission at room temperature that electrons exert diffusive but quasiadiabatic transport, free from substantial energy loss. Direct nanothermometric mapping of electrons and lattice in current-carrying GaAs/AlGaAs devices exhibit remarkable discrepancies, indicating unexpected thermal isolation between the two subsystems. This surprising effect arises from the overpopulated hot longitudinal-optical (LO) phonons generated through frequent emission by hot electrons, which induce equally frequent LO-phonon reabsorption (“hot-phonon bottleneck”) cancelling the net energy loss. Our work sheds light on energy manipulation in nanoelectronics and power-electronics and provides important hints to energy-harvesting in optoelectronics (such as hot-carrier solar-cells).
Health ServicesNature.com

Author Correction: Ambulatory cataract surgery centre without perioperative anaesthesia care: a prospective cohort study

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-87926-0, published online 15 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. In the Materials and methods section, under the subheading ‘Data collection’,. “With the maximum score being 6, satisfaction is considered high for a score above 5.418.”. “With the maximum score being 6,...
Medical & BiotechNature.com

Author Correction: An immunoinformatics approach to design a multi-epitope vaccine against Mycobacterium tuberculosis exploiting secreted exosome proteins

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-93266-w, published online 05 July 2021. In the original version of this Article, author Salma Jamal was omitted as a corresponding author. Correspondence and requests for material should also be addressed to salmajamal@jamiahamdard.ac.in. The original Article and accompanying Supplementary Information file have been corrected. Author information.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: The anisotropic field of ensemble coding

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-87620-1, published online 15 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. A Data and Code Availability section was omitted. It has now been included and states:. Data and Code Availability. The code used in this study, and the analysed dataset are available at...
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Development of a comprehensive assessment model for coral reef island carrying capacity(CORE-CC)

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-83481-w, published online 16 February 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Affiliation 2, which was incorrectly given as ‘Collaborative Innovation Center for the South China Sea Studies, Nanjing University, Nanjing, 210023, China’. The correct affiliation is listed below:. College of Resources...
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: A chalcogenide-cluster-based semiconducting nanotube array with oriented photoconductive behavior

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-24510-0, published online 13 July 2021. The author affiliation was missing for the first author (Jiaqi Tang) which resulted in the affiliation list being reordered as follows:. Jiaqi Tang1,2,5, Xiang Wang2,5, Jiaxu Zhang2,5, Jing Wang3, Wanjian Yin3, Dong-Sheng Li4 & Tao Wu1,*. 1 College of Chemistry...
WildlifeNature.com

Author Correction: Telomere-to-telomere assembled and centromere annotated genomes of the two main subspecies of the button mushroom Agaricus bisporus reveal especially polymorphic chromosome ends

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-71043-5, published online 04 September 2020. The original version of this Article contained errors in Figure 4. The left and right panels for chromosome 1 were incorrectly swapped. Additionally, in the right hand panel of chromosome 10 and chromosome 11, the y-axis data points “0; 10;...
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Quantification of the content of cannabidiol in commercially available e-liquids and studies on their thermal and photo-stability

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-60477-6, published online 28 February 2020. The original version of the Article contained an error in the title of the paper, where the word “cannabidiol” was incorrectly given as “cannabinol”. In addition, Figure 1 contained an error in the chemical structure for “Cannabidiol (CBD)”, where H3C...
CancerNature.com

Author Correction: PD-L1 blockade in combination with inhibition of MAPK oncogenic signaling in patients with advanced melanoma

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-020-19810-w, published online 7 December 2020. There was an error in the original version of this Article. A table describing the patient characteristics and the sample collection was not included in the paper. This table is now included as Supplementary Data 1 and the first sentence of the Results section has been amended to state ‘Between December 2013 and April 2015, 99 patients were screened. Sixty-eight patients were enrolled from 11 study centers (Supplementary Fig. 1, Supplementary Data 1), with 31 patients subsequently excluded due to screening failures’. The PDF and HTML versions of the Article have been updated.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: SARS-CoV-2 antibody dynamics and transmission from community-wide serological testing in the Italian municipality of Vo’

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-24622-7, published online 19 July 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the author affiliations. Affiliation 1 incorrectly read ‘MRC Centre for Global Infectious Disease Analysis and the Abdul Latif Jameel Institute for Disease and Emergency Analytics (J-IDEA), School of Public Health,...
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Integrated multi‑omics analysis of ovarian cancer using variational autoencoders

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-85285-4, published online 18 March 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Mosharraf Sarker which was incorrectly given as Mosharraf Sarkar. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: Muta Tah...
EngineeringNature.com

Author Correction: Morphological Neural Computation Restores Discrimination of Naturalistic Textures in Trans-radial Amputees

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-57454-4, published on 16 January 2020. In the original version of this Article Paolo M. Rossini was incorrectly affiliated with ‘Institute of Neurology, Catholic University of The Sacred Heart, Policlinic A. Gemelli Foundation, Roma, Italy’. The correct affiliation is listed below. Brain Connectivity Laboratory, IRCCS San...
Energy IndustryNature.com

Electrochemical synthesis of continuous metal–organic framework membranes for separation of hydrocarbons

Membrane-based approaches can offer energy-efficient and cost-effective methods for various separation processes. Practical membranes must have high permselectivity at industrially relevant high pressures and under aggressive conditions, and be manufacturable in a scalable and robust fashion. We report a versatile electrochemical directed-assembly strategy to fabricate polycrystalline metal–organic framework membranes for separation of hydrocarbons. We fabricate a series of face-centred cubic metal–organic framework membranes based on 12-connected rare-earth or zirconium hexanuclear clusters with distinct ligands. In particular, the resultant fumarate-based membranes containing contracted triangular apertures as sole entrances to the pore system enable molecular-sieving separation of propylene/propane and butane/isobutane mixtures. Prominently, increasing the feed pressure to the industrially practical value of 7 atm promoted a desired enhancement in both the total flux and separation selectivity. Process design analysis demonstrates that, for propylene/propane separation, the deployment of such face-centred cubic Zr-fumarate-based metal–organic framework membranes in a hybrid membrane–distillation system offers the potential to decrease the energy input by nearly 90% relative to a conventional single distillation process.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Presynaptic endoplasmic reticulum regulates short-term plasticity in hippocampal synapses

Correction to: Communications Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-021-01761-7, published online 23 February 2021. In the original version of the Article, the Acknowledgements inadvertently omitted grant details and read “This work was supported by Welcome-DBT grant and IISER Pune”, which was corrected to “This work was supported by the Wellcome Trust/DBT India Alliance Grant IA/I/12/1/500529, the DST/INSPIRE Fellowship /2015/IF150919 and the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Pune.” This has now been updated in the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Regulation of the one carbon folate cycle as a shared metabolic signature of longevity

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-23856-9, published online 09 June 2021. The original version of this Article omitted from the author list the 7th and 8th authors Sebastian Grönke and Linda Partridge, respectively, who are from the Max Planck Institute for Biology of Ageing, Cologne, Germany. Consequently, the following was added to the Author contributions: “S.G. and L.P. generated the transgenic mouse line and provided the tissue sample for the targeted metabolomic analysis.”
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: High-dimensional hepatopath data analysis by machine learning for predicting HBV-related fibrosis

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-84556-4, published online 03 March 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Affiliation 2 and Affiliation 3, where the city was incorrectly given as ‘Zhenjiang’. The correct affiliations are listed below. School of Computer Science and Engineering, Jiangsu University of Technology, Changzhou...
HealthNature.com

Author Correction: Postural adjustments impairments in elderly people with chronic low back pain

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-83837-2, published online 26 February 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. “This indicates that CLBP elderly patients have impairments to recover their postural control and less efficient anticipatory adjustments during the compensatory phase.”. “This indicates that CLBP elderly patients have impairments to recover...

Comments / 0

Community Policy