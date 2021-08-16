Cancel
Shelton, CT

Shelton Youth Service Bureau the offerer of Safe Sitter class

Westport News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHELTON - The Shelton Youth Service Bureau is offering a safe sitter class on Sept. 1 from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Plumb Memorial Library. This class has a five-hour curriculum for youth who are interested in learning babysitting skills as well as information for staying safe when home alone, babysitting as a business, success on the job, child care essentials, preventing problem behaviors, basic first aid information and infant/child CPR.

