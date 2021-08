Kyle Larson's career season rolls on as scheduled. Larson's victory may have been well in hand for the last 20 laps of today's NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen, but he actually spent most of the day in a three-way battle with two Joe Gibbs Racing cars that seemed to be just as quick as him. The battle took a turn when he and the No. 20 Toyota of his longtime dirt racing rival Christopher Bell made contact in turn 1, spinning Bell and leaving Larson in a one-on-one battle with leader Martin Truex Jr. Larson cleared Truex, eventually building a significant lead over him and never looking back.