2021 WPIAL Preview: 3A Interstate Conference

The Big Sky Football Conference saw a crazy COVID season that ended with a vastly disappointing playoff performance. Last season the Big Sky was making a play at being the second-best conference in the FCS landscape, but a rough playoff performance and lack of improvement from the bottom feeders tore down that case. This fall will be a chance to revamp the entire resume of the Big Sky as the craziness of opt-outs and forfeits should be behind us. Whole rosters of seniors with another season of eligibility, transfers looking to make a new story for themselves, and new recruits looking to establish their name will be tirelessly working towards the elusive conference title and beyond.