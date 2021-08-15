Cancel
NFL

Film Room: Najee Harris Versus The Eagles (And Is Hurdling A Good Idea?)

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMuch was made about what RB Najee Harris’ workload would look like for the team’s second preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles in lead up to the game. HC Mike Tomlin mentioned in an interview before the game that they intended to work him enough to get him more experience as well as get a better feel for him in their offense. Harris did play a majority of the snaps in the first quarter for the Steelers, but much like his debut against the Cowboys, his impact wasn’t evident by what showed up on the stat sheet. Harris had two carries for ten yards and caught one of two targets for nine yards against the Eagles on Thursday night. While it may seem difficult to derive a lot out of such a small sample size, I do think that there were some key points that could be highlighted.

Najee Harris
