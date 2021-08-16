2 Afghan Women, Living In Paris, Are Heartsick At The Return Of The Taliban
ZOHRA YARI: (Laughter). ELEANOR BEARDSLEY, BYLINE: Zohra Yari (ph) looks like a Parisian in her flouncy summer skirt and on-the-go, short, feathered haircut. She received asylum in 2017. Today, she's earning a university degree in international humanitarian action. Yari takes me inside the French Refugee Association, where she's doing a six-month internship. She says she loves being in Paris with all its opportunities. But it's torture to watch what's happening in her homeland, where her mother, three brothers and two sisters remain.www.capradio.org
Comments / 0