The scenes from Kabul, of people clinging to U.S. military planes in a desperate effort to escape the approaching Taliban, echo the end of another failed U.S. war. The end of the Vietnam War created the same kind of chaos in Saigon. Now, many Americans, both in and out of the military are asking, “how could this have happened again?” Plus, San Diego's hospitals are struggling to keep up with a high volume of both COVID and non-COVID-related hospitalizations. Also, stopping the spread of a deadly citrus tree bug found in North County is crucial to protecting trees belonging to both backyard growers and San Diego’s commercial citrus industry. And, the rules surrounding the Sept. 14 recall election are complicated and confusing. We break it down for you.