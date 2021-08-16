Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Concerns over US terror threats rising as Taliban hold grows

By The Associated Press & Scripps National
Posted by 
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bH6Sx_0bSqFQuV00

America's top general says the United States could now face a rise in terrorist threats from a Taliban-run Afghanistan. That warning comes as intelligence agencies charged with anticipating those threats face new questions after the U.S.-backed Afghan military collapsed with shocking speed.

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, told senators on a briefing call Sunday that U.S. officials are expected to alter their earlier assessments about the pace of terrorist groups reconstituting in Afghanistan, according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The Sunday call comes months after top Pentagon officials said in June that extremist group al-Qaida may be able to re-form and could pose a threat to the U.S. within two years of American troop withdrawals.

According to the Associated Press, Biden administration officials on the call with senators said U.S. intelligence agencies are working on forming a new timeline based on the evolving threats, the person familiar with the matter said.

Over the past several weeks, the U.S. has been removing troops from the region ahead of an Aug. 31 withdrawal deadline set by the Biden administration. The withdrawal comes after the Trump administration negotiated a peace deal with the Taliban in 2020.

Over the weekend, Taliban forces appeared to take control of Afghanistan, forcing the country's president to flee .

During a July 8 press conference, President Joe Biden defended his withdrawal plan, noting that the U.S. had accomplished its goal in Afghanistan because Osama bin Laden had been killed, and terror attacks had stopped emanating from the region. He also expressed confidence in the Afghan army at that time, claiming that they were better equipped, better trained and outnumbered those in the Taliban.

Report a typo

Comments / 0

WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Osama Bin Laden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#The Joint Chiefs Of Staff#Pentagon#Al Qaida#American#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
Presidential Electionhngn.com

Joe Biden Threatened With Impeachment If He Leaves Americans, Allies in Afghanistan as Blunders May Expose US to Terror Attacks

Experts believe the chaos in Afghanistan might jeopardize Joe Biden's presidency if Republicans try to impeach him over the escalating catastrophe. A succession of critical blunders in the war-torn country is suspected to have sparked a revival of Islamist terror assaults in the United States. Both Democrats and Republicans have...
AfghanistanWashington Times

ISIS threatens Kabul airport, embassy warns Americans to stay away

The U.S. Embassy in Kabul changed course and issued a travel warning Saturday after an apparent threat from Islamic State terrorists, telling Americans not to go to the Afghanistan capital’s airport unless advised by an official government representative. In its official notice, the embassy cited “potential security threats” outside the...
Foreign PolicyNew York Post

Taliban fighters dressed as US troops to mock America in propaganda videos

After a humiliating swift takeover of Afghanistan amid President Biden’s botched troop withdrawal, Taliban leaders and fighters are now rubbing it in America’s face — showing off their new uniforms and gear taken from US special forces stockpiles provided to the Afghan army. Khalil Haqqani, a designated global terrorist subject...
MilitaryTelegraph

Diary of a British soldier in Afghanistan: ‘We’re on joint patrol with the Taliban, it’s surreal’

British paratroopers in Afghanistan have found themselves effectively on “joint patrol” with the Taliban who killed their friends, soldiers have said. The Telegraph has been speaking over the past week to servicemen from 16 Air Assault Brigade’s 2 Para who are on the frontline in Kabul as part of Operation Pitting, the UK’s effort to rescue British nationals and eligible Afghans.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans To Propose Bill Forcing Biden Administration To Reveal How Much US Weaponry Taliban Seized During Takeover

Republicans on the House Armed Services Committee plan to offer legislation that would require the Biden administration to reveal how much U.S. equipment was taken by the Taliban. The Republicans told the Daily Caller News Foundation that they would introduce the bill during the upcoming full committee markup of the...
POTUSWashington Post

Trump & Co. engineered the pullout from Afghanistan. Now they criticize it.

The Biden administration, as I’ve argued, deserves plenty of blame for its precipitous and ill-planned exit from Afghanistan. Naturally, a sense of decency and consistency has not prevented former president Donald Trump and his minions from adding their voices to the chorus of criticism, even though they themselves designed this exit strategy and lauded it until the last moment. We are now being treated to the contemptible spectacle of people who sent the airplane into a nosedive complaining about the resulting crash.

Comments / 0

Community Policy