"Wildland" – Not really [MOVIE REVIEW]

By Neely Swanson
easyreadernews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Wildland,” the curiously disturbing film that is ultimately disappointing on a massive scale was directed by Jeanette Nordahl and written by Ingeborg Topsøe. Neither seem to understand the concept of basic structure and plot. Briefly, teenage Ida has just been orphaned and sent by social services to live with her...

Movieseasyreadernews.com

“Deliver Us” – From evil [TELEVISION REVIEW]

“Deliver Us,” the intense psychological thriller series from Denmark will leave you breathless. Brilliantly written by creators Christian Torpe and Marie Østerbye, “Deliver Us” takes the viewer into a bucolic village far from Copenhagen. For most of the residents, the provincial nature of their town is what drew them there; for others it’s a stagnant town where nothing happens nor is anything likely to occur. Until…
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – Demonic (2021)

Written and Directed by Neill Blomkamp. Starring Carly Pope, Nathalie Boltt, Chris William Martin, Michael J Rogers, Kandyse McClure, Terry Chen, Jason Tremblay, and Quinton Boisclair. SYNOPSIS:. A young woman unleashes terrifying demons when supernatural forces at the root of a decades-old rift between mother and daughter are ruthlessly revealed.
Movieseasyreadernews.com

“The Night House” – Definitely dark [MOVIE REVIEW]

As long as there are audiences out there, there will be horror films. David Bruckner, the director, and the writing team of Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski have trod this path before. Attempting to combine supernatural elements with thriller undertones, they almost get it. But almost only counts in horseshoes and this young team opted for the easy, spooky, possessed avenue rather than the more difficult path of imagination and discovery.
TV & Videosimdb.com

What Secrets Will Netflix Reveal About Bob Ross? Mysterious Teaser Promises an Untold Story

Netflix is revealing the dark side of Bob Ross' rise to fame. Or, at least, that's what we're assuming since the trailer for the upcoming documentary Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed reveals very little about the actual movie. In the teaser released on Tuesday, Aug. 17, ominous music plays over a black-and-white image of the painter, with the title, "We want to show you the trailer... But we can't." Then, an unidentified man's voice says the words, "I've been wanting to get this story out for all these years." And that's it. That's the extent of the 35 second teaser to the film, which premieres Aug. 25. The doc's...
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

[Review] Neill Blomkamp’s Sci-fi Horror Movie ‘Demonic’ Fails to Inject New Life into a Standard Possession Tale

Thanks to a particular seminal horror classic in the ‘70s, the possession and exorcism subgenre of horror followed in its wake by adhering closely to its blueprint and adopting its tropes. Getting trapped and held prisoner in your own body by an inhuman entity makes for an inherently terrifying setup. Still, it’s become increasingly difficult to break the mold over the decades. Demonic uses sci-fi and tech to give an inside view of the possessed, but the high concept fails to inject new life, or scares, into a standard possession tale.
New York City, NYthefilmstage.com

Reminiscence Review: Hard-Boiled Sci-Fi Noir Carries the Right Mix of Nostalgia

Despite being an amalgamation of virtually every elevated science-fiction movie of the past four decades—Strange Days, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Minority Report, Until the End of the World, both Blade Runners—the new film Reminiscence feels relatively lacking in self-importance. While prestige television (the film is directed by Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy) and A24 movies have seemingly accommodated us to seeing all genre now as capital-A allegory––the kind of work to inspire “it’s about” tweets or Letterboxd reviews––Reminiscence sticks to its narrow aims, never overwhelmed by a need to pander too hard to the New Yorker’s TV-recap culture. If certainly heavy-handed in its political allusions, one still gets the feeling its creatives ultimately just wanted to do their little ’90s throwback hard-boiled sci-fi noir. This is perhaps why it’s been dumped in late August and feels a bit like a disposable piece of “content” only contractually given a theatrical release. Yet maybe this is a good thing—the fate assigned to any mainstream movie that has a relative human touch.
Moviesscreenanarchy.com

New York Asian 2021 Review: TIME Is On The Audience's Side

When Ricky Ko's Hong Kong comedy drama Time played at the International Film Festival Rotterdam earlier this year, it nearly won the audience prize. It's a testament to how easy the film is on the eyes, though its charms never run particularly deep, nor are any of its messages particularly subtle or eye-opening.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Netflix "can't" show the trailer for its mysterious Bob Ross documetnary

“We want to show you the trailer for Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal and Greed. But we can’t," says the trailer for the Netflix documentary on the iconic painting teacher. Netflix's synopsis also doesn't offer much: "Beyond the iconic hair, soothing voice and nostalgic paintings lies a mystery that many have yet to discover." Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal and Greed premieres Aug. 25.
Moviesthefilmstage.com

First Trailer for Sundance Highlight El Planeta

Comparisons abound—Frances Ha and Eric Rohmer seemingly closest at hand, Martín Rejtman if you want to dig a bit deeper—but it’s the pleasure of discovering a new voice that runs through El Planeta, the directorial debut of artist Amalia Ulman. Sketched in a kind of brevity per its wit but photographed with patience and depth—speaking literally on the latter, per those excellent black-and-white images—it proved a potent antidote to much of its Sundance brethren, and right now is maybe just what’s needed as a particularly dire summer movie season winds down.
MoviesTVOvermind

Five Characters from 80s Action Movies We Really Didn’t Need

Face it, a lot of us have been watching a movie in the past and asked ourselves “What in the hell is that character doing?” This is usually in response to a character that doesn’t make any sense in the story, someone that’s basically there to take up space and perhaps serve as fodder for the other characters. These characters usually have too many lines for their own good and come off as kind of ridiculous in a lot of ways that people might think can be reasonably argued for, but in the end, they’re just flat-out ridiculous. Some characters might actually have a few redeeming qualities, but a lot of them could be replaced with a no-name actor and things would turn out just fine. In fact, a no-name actor might actually be an improvement simply because a new talent might be discovered in the process. Sometimes it’s better to cut a certain character out of a script rather than sit and wonder, “Why DID I put that person in?”.
Moviesblcklst.com

Studies in Voice-Over Narration: “The Shawshank Redemption”

Part 1 of a five-part series on movies where voice-over narration works. I set this discussion into motion here and here. To wit: Hollywood conventional wisdom is that voice-over narration and flashbacks are a no-no, yet some of the greatest movies ever produced use these narrative devices including Fight Club, Goodfellas, The Silence of the Lambs, and Rashomon.
Moviesscreenanarchy.com

Fantasia 2021 Review: The Terrifying Tech of #BLUE_WHALE

Anna Zaytseva's heart-pounding teen slasher #Blue_Whale just had its world at Fantasia 2021, and WOW. I don't really know who she is yet, but I already hope to see more from her after watching this debut. There's not an ounce of fat on this film, and by that I mean...
Moviesfilm-book.com

Film Review: CAUTION, HAZARDOUS WIFE: THE MOVIE: A Genre-Bending Series Follow-Up That Capably Stands On Its Own [Fantasia 2021]

Caution, Hazardous Wife: The Movie (2021) ) Film Review from the 25th Annual Fantasia International Film Festival, a movie directed by Tôya Satô, starring Haruka Ayase, Hidetoshi Nishijima, Rei Dan, Fumiyo Kohinata, Atsuko Maeda, Minosuke, Naomasa Musaka, and Shirô Sano. Memory loss, secret agents, corporate and governmental corruption, and a...

