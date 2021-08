People who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 (two doses) or under the age of 18 no longer have to self-isolate if they are ‘pinged’ by the NHS app, as of Monday.Under new guidance from the Department of Health and Social Care, people in England who have had both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine will no longer have to spend 10 days in quarantine.The government is also removing self-isolation for under-18s ahead of pupils returning to schools and colleges in September. It described the move as a “crucial step to reduce disruption to education and keep children in the classroom”.However, both...