The Tampa Bay Rays are once again steamrolling their way to the playoffs and unfortunately, the hapless Baltimore Orioles have incurred their wrath this month. Over six games in August, the Rays have won each and every game in dominating fashion, outscoring the Orioles 58-21 in that span. Jorge Lopez was absolutely blasted by the Red Sox in his last start allowing 9 hits and 7 ERs in 3.1 innings, yet Baltimore will continue to trot him and his 6.14 ERA out to the mound. Shane McClanahan earned a win in each of his two starts against Baltimore this season, allowing just 4 ER over 12 innings while racking up 15 strikeouts. As long as he gets through 5 innings, a win should be easy work for McClanahan and the Rays this afternoon.