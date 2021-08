Arguably the greatest hurdle in the way of Australia’s vaccination rollout has been the widespread shortage (or at least inaccessibility) of the Pfizer vaccine, the jab recommended for Australians under the age of 60. Now, thanks to a last minute deal with Poland, Australia has a shedload more of the precious stuff, and a large volume of it is being directed to immunise people aged 16-39 in Sydney’s hotspot LGAs in the west and southwest of the city.