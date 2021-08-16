Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Commentary: Ted Cruz is right! Congress needs term limits

arcamax.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is the lead sponsor of a proposed constitutional amendment that would impose term limits on members of Congress. Senators would be limited to two six-year terms and House members to three two-year terms. Although voters in the 1990s supported sweeping term limit legislation that imposed limits on state and local officeholders, the congressional term limits movement stalled in 1995 when the Supreme Court ruled that federal limits require a constitutional amendment.

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Cruz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Term Limits#Constitutional Amendment#House#Republicans#Democrats#The Heritage Foundation#American#The Supreme Court#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Related
Congress & Courtsrexburgstandardjournal.com

Senators Risch and Crapo: The case for term limits

United States Senators Jim Risch and Mike Crapo recently joined 17 other Senate Republicans and all 50 Senate Democrats to pass Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. Risch and Crapo joined the likes of Mitt Romney, Susan Collins, and Lisa Murkowski in supporting the infrastructure bill. This bill was not offset with any spending cuts, which means $1.2 trillion will be added to the national debt for our grandchildren to pay with interest.
Congress & Courtsphillytrib.com

Why the plea to Congress on voting rights is so urgent

As Republicans change state laws to facilitate voter suppression and attempt to rig elections, the head of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division offered a timely reminder on Monday that gerrymandering is a form of voter suppression — a technique for diminishing the voting power of Black people, Hispanic people and Native Americans.
Charlottesville, VAyoursun.com

LETTER: Congress must pass voting rights bill

Four years ago, on August 12, 2017, 32-year-old paralegal Heather Heyer was run down and killed as she demonstrated against a “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. White supremacists had shown up to protest the removal of confederate monuments. These monuments honor people who betrayed their country to form a new nation supporting slavery. Appropriately, the driver of the car who killed Heather Heyer was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison.
Congress & CourtsKearney Hub

Term limits gets a push from Cruz proposal

It’s been a quarter century since Congress last debated term limits. In the mid-1990s voters supported the idea. It seemed to be gaining momentum among federal legislators, but the U.S. Supreme Court said it would require a constitutional amendment to limit the number of years federal officeholders could serve. The...
Congress & Courtsthefulcrum.us

Ted Cruz is right!

Natbony is the author and originator of The Lonely Realist. Sen. Ted Cruz is the lead sponsor of a proposed constitutional amendment that would impose term limits on members of Congress. Senators would be limited to two six-year terms and House members to three two-year terms. Although voters in the 1990s supported sweeping term limit legislation that imposed limits on state and local officeholders, the congressional term limits movement stalled in 1995 when the Supreme Court ruled that federal limits require a constitutional amendment.
La Crosse, WIwizmnews.com

Ron Kind leaving Congress at the end of 13th term

Ron Kind is retiring from Congress. After 13 terms in the US House, the La Crosse Democrat says he’s “run out of gas” and will retire at the end of his current term next year. Kind made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon, standing with family members outside the former Roosevelt...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
St. Joseph Post

Blunt votes with Dems; Biden's $1T bill advances

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate moved closer to passing a $1 trillion infrastructure package Saturday after lawmakers from both parties came together and voted to clear a key procedural hurdle. More votes will be needed before Senate passage of one of President Joe Biden’s top priorities. The measure would provide...

Comments / 0

Community Policy