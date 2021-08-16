Swimming for better health and to avoid injuries

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s peak season for summer fruits and vegetables that are nutrient-rich and can help with stress reduction, mood and cognitive decline.
Brain health expert Dr. Teralyn Sell said summer favorites, like berries, can help stabilize blood sugar and reduce inflammation.
“There’s some new emerging research that ties things like sugars and inflammatory foods to the inflammation of your brain. Those people were found to have more levels of major depressive disorder,” she said.
Vitamin-rich leafy greens like kale, spinach, and arugula can help slow cognitive decline. Dr. Sell suggests eating a veggie rainbow including bell peppers, cauliflower, broccoli, eggplant, carrots...
