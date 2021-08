With more than 50% of Californians fully vaccinated for COVID-19, it’s important that we start thinking about health care beyond the pandemic. With the highly contagious Delta variant spreading rapidly, we also need to continue the effort to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible. This is especially true in the communities that have been hardest hit by the pandemic and with the highest rates of vaccine hesitancy. While we continue to do whatever it takes to get vaccines in arms and put the pandemic behind us, we need to start getting back to routine health care that many of us put on hold during the shutdowns and social distancing policies. Such routine care will save lives.