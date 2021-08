The city has until next summer to update its code to comply with a state law that requires more 'missing middle housing' options. Beaverton city planners are once again asking the public's input as they ponder how to open up more housing options for people and households of varying income level. "In the last nine months, we heard from many of you about how Beaverton could allow more housing variety in existing neighborhoods. City staff is working on drafting a preferred approach based on ideas from you and your neighbors," Beaverton associate planner Rob Zoeller wrote in an email...