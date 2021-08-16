Cancel
Wildlife

Author Correction: eDNA metabarcoding for biodiversity assessment, generalist predators as sampling assistants

By Louise Nørgaard
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-85488-9, published online 25 March 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Acknowledgments section. "We thank biologists involved in data collection and Delphine Rioux for help in the laboratory. This project was funded by Aage V. Jensen Naturfond, 15. Juni Fonden,...

www.nature.com

#Biodiversity#Lund University#Edna#Aalborg University#Azcf#Monash University#The Arctic University#Troms Museum#Hansine Hansens#Troms#Upv#University Of Primorska#The Creative Commons
Public Safety

Author Correction: Estimating illegal fishing from enforcement officers

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-69311-5, published online 27 July 2020. The original version of this Article contained a repeated error in the Methods section, under the subheading ‘Experimental design’, in the Results section, under the subheadings ‘Fishery profiles’ and ‘Principal component analysis’, in Figure 2, in the caption of Figure 3, and in Figures S2-S5 of the Supplementary Information file, where.
Diseases & Treatments

Distribution of diabetic retinopathy in diabetes mellitus patients and its association rules with other eye diseases

The study aims to explore the distribution characteristics and influencing factors of diabetic retinopathy (DR) in diabetes mellitus (DM) patients and association rules of eye diseases in these patients. Data were obtained from 1284 DM patients at Henan Provincial People’s Hospital. Association rules were employed to calculate the probability of the common occurrence of eye-related diseases in DM patients. A web visualization network diagram was used to display the association rules of the eye-related diseases in DM patients. DR prevalence in people aged < 40 years (≥ 58.5%) was higher than that in those aged 50–60 years (≤ 43.7%). Patients with DM in rural areas were more likely to have DR than those in urban areas (56.2% vs. 35.6%, P < 0.001). DR prevalence in Pingdingshan City (68.4%) was significantly higher than in other cities. The prevalence of DR in patients who had DM for ≥ 5 years was higher than in other groups (P < 0.001). About 33.07% of DM patients had both diabetic maculopathy and DR, and 36.02% had both diabetic maculopathy and cataracts. The number of strong rules in patients ≥ 60 years old was more than those in people under 60 in age, and those in rural areas had more strong rules than those in urban areas. DM patients with one or more eye diseases are at higher risks of other eye diseases than general DM patients. These association rules are affected by factors such as age, region, disease duration, and DR severity.
Cancer

Human small intestinal infection by SARS-CoV-2 is characterized by a mucosal infiltration with activated CD8 T cells

The SARS-CoV-2 pandemic has so far claimed over three and a half million lives worldwide. Though the SARS-CoV-2 mediated disease COVID-19 has first been characterized by an infection of the upper airways and the lung, recent evidence suggests a complex disease including gastrointestinal symptoms. Even if a direct viral tropism of intestinal cells has recently been demonstrated, it remains unclear, whether gastrointestinal symptoms are caused by direct infection of the gastrointestinal tract by SARS-CoV-2 or whether they are a consequence of a systemic immune activation and subsequent modulation of the mucosal immune system. To better understand the cause of intestinal symptoms we analyzed biopsies of the small intestine from SARS-CoV-2 infected individuals. Applying qRT-PCR and immunohistochemistry, we detected SARS-CoV-2 RNA and nucleocapsid protein in duodenal mucosa. In addition, applying imaging mass cytometry and immunohistochemistry, we identified histomorphological changes of the epithelium, which were characterized by an accumulation of activated intraepithelial CD8+ T cells as well as epithelial apoptosis and subsequent regenerative proliferation in the small intestine of COVID-19 patients. In summary, our findings indicate that intraepithelial CD8+ T cells are activated upon infection of intestinal epithelial cells with SARS-CoV-2, providing one possible explanation for gastrointestinal symptoms associated with COVID-19.
Health Services

Author Correction: Ambulatory cataract surgery centre without perioperative anaesthesia care: a prospective cohort study

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-87926-0, published online 15 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. In the Materials and methods section, under the subheading ‘Data collection’,. “With the maximum score being 6, satisfaction is considered high for a score above 5.418.”. “With the maximum score being 6,...
Science

Author Correction: Loss of mRNA surveillance pathways results in widespread protein aggregation

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-22183-2 published online 01 March 2018. The original version of this Article contained errors. Panels upf1 and dom34 in Figure 1 looked to have originated from the same sample. The Authors now reviewed the original data and for clarity all representative images in Figure 1 have been replaced. Additionally, the Authors recalculated the results shown in Figure 1B using the original data and the graph has also been updated. The original Figure 1 is shown below, for reference:
Science

Author Correction: Impact of sandwiched strain periodic multilayer AlN/GaN on strain and crystalline quality of a-plane GaN

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-89201-8, published online: 06 May 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Affiliation 2, which was incorrectly given as ‘Nanotechnology Research Centre, Department of Physics, Faculty of Science, University Pendidikan Sultan Idris, 35900, Tanjung Malim, Malaysia’. The correct affiliation is listed below:
Wildlife

Author Correction: Environmental influences on foraging effort, success and efficiency in female Australian fur seals

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-73579-y, published online 19 October 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error. In the Discussion section, subheading “Large-scale climate influences on foraging effort, success and efficiency”,. “Sustained elevated positive SOI conditions are indicative of El Niño events, which are known to have strong...
Chemistry

Publisher Correction: 3D test sample for the calibration and quality control of stimulated emission depletion (STED) and confocal microscopes

Correction to: Communications Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-021-02432-3, published online 23 July 2021. In the original PDF version of this Article, the image for Fig. 2 was inadvertently replaced with the image from Fig. 3. The online version of the Article was not affected. The correct version of Fig. 2 is. which replaces...
Science

Author Correction: Serial dependence and representational momentum in single-trial perceptual decisions

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-89432-9, published online 10 May 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. The Data Availability section was not included; it has now been added and states:. Data Availability. The datasets analysed in this study are available at https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.5140193. Additionally, an error carried over from...
Industry

Assessing Perseverance's First Sample Attempt

After the commands for sol 164 were sent for the first sample acquisition and processing on the target Roubion, it was time to take a few hours off and wait for the result. More than 90 engineers and scientists who had worked years preparing for this moment gathered online at 2 am PDT on Friday, August 6 to wait together for the first data from the coring operation. This data verified that the Corer had achieved the full commanded depth (7 centimeters) and we saw the image of the hole on Mars surrounded by the cuttings pile (material produced around the borehole during coring). So far, so good we thought as we signed off to try and get a few more hours of sleep before the next set of data arrived about 6 hours later.
Science

Comparing the effect of zinc oxide and titanium dioxide nanoparticles on the ability of moderately halophilic bacteria to treat wastewater

This study evaluates the ability of moderately halophilic bacterial isolates (Serratia sp., Bacillus sp., Morganella sp., Citrobacter freundii and Lysinibacillus sp.) to treat polluted wastewater in the presence of nZnO and nTiO2 nanoparticles. In this study, bacteria isolates were able to take up nZnO and nTiO2 at concentrations ranging from 1 to 50 mg/L in the presence of higher DO uptake at up to 100% and 99%, respectively, while higher concentrations triggered a significant decrease. Individual halophilic bacteria exhibited a low COD removal efficiency in the presence of both metal oxide nanoparticles concentration ranged between 1 and 10 mg/L. At higher concentrations, they triggered COD release of up to − 60% concentration. Lastly, the test isolates also demonstrated significant nutrient removal efficiency in the following ranges: 23–65% for NO3− and 28–78% for PO43−. This study suggests that moderately halophilic bacteria are good candidates for the bioremediation of highly polluted wastewater containing low metal oxide nanoparticles.
Mental Health

Author Correction: Associations between dimensions of behaviour, personality traits, and mental-health during the COVID-19 pandemic in the United Kingdom

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-24365-5, published online 16 July 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 2, in which graphs shown under the headings “Feeling tired or having little energy”, “Trouble concentrating on things, such as reading the newspaper or watching television” and “Not being able to get to sleep or stay asleep?” were inadvertently duplicated from the graph under the heading “Feeling down or depressed” during the preparation of the files.
Science

Author Correction: The U‑shaped association of serum iron level with disease severity in adult hospitalized patients with COVID‑19

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-92921-6, published online 28 June 2021. In the original version of this Article Natsuo Tachikawa was incorrectly affiliated with ‘Department of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Yokohama City University School of Medicine, Yokohama, 236-0004, Japan’. The correct affiliation is listed below. Department of Infection Medicine, Yokohama Municipal Citizen’s...
Chemistry

Author Correction: Understanding electrochemical switchability of perovskite-type exsolution catalysts

Correction to: Nature Communications, https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-020-18563-w, published online 23 September 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Acknowledgements section, which was previously incorrectly given as ‘The authors gratefully acknowledge funding by the Austrian Science Fund (FWF) through project P4509-N16 as well as DESY (Hamburg, Germany), a member of the Helmholtz Association HGF, for the allocation of beamtime and provision of experimental facilities.’. The correct version states ‘The authors gratefully acknowledge funding by the Austrian Science Fund (FWF) through project F4509-N16 as well as DESY (Hamburg, Germany), a member of the Helmholtz Association HGF, for the allocation of beamtime and provision of experimental facilities.’ in place of the incorrect text. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
Chemistry

Author Correction: Environment-induced overheating phenomena in Au-nanowire based Josephson junctions

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-94720-5, published online 27 July 2021. The Acknowledgments section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. "The part of nanowire growth was supported by RFBR 19-02-00981, a theoretical part was supported by RSF 20-69-47013. O.V.S. acknowledges the support of the scholarship of the President...
Science

Author Correction: Metabolomics analysis of follicular fluid coupled with oocyte aspiration reveals importance of glucocorticoids in primate periovulatory follicle competency

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-85704-6, published online 22 March 2021. Carol B. Hanna was omitted from the author list in the original version of this Article. The Author Contributions section now reads:. “SR, CH, SLC, and JDH designed the study and performed experiments. SR, SLC, and JDH analyzed data, and...
Science

Correction to: Assessing lean tissue by bioelectrical impedance analysis pre hemodialysis underestimates the prevalence of sarcopenia in maintenance hemodialysis patients

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2021)Cite this article. Correction to: European Journal of Clinical Nutrition https://doi.org/10.1038/s41430-020-00835-9 Unfortunately, an error occurred in the author affiliations. The first address was incomplete. The complete affiliation is given below:. Department of Clinical Medicine, Medical College of Soochow University, Suzhou, P.R. China. The original article...

