Author Correction: Adaptation of muscle activation after patellar loading demonstrates neural control of joint variables

By Filipe O. Barroso ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-0228-6447
 6 days ago

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-019-56888-9, published online 30 December 2019. The original version of this Article contained an error in Reference 2, which was incorrectly given as:. Alessandro, C., Rellinger, B. A., Barroso, F. O. & Tresch, M. C. Adaptation after vastus lateralis denervation in rats suggests neural regulation of...

Author Correction: Estimating illegal fishing from enforcement officers

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-69311-5, published online 27 July 2020. The original version of this Article contained a repeated error in the Methods section, under the subheading ‘Experimental design’, in the Results section, under the subheadings ‘Fishery profiles’ and ‘Principal component analysis’, in Figure 2, in the caption of Figure 3, and in Figures S2-S5 of the Supplementary Information file, where.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: The human connectome in Alzheimer disease — relationship to biomarkers and genetics

Correction to: Nature Reviews Neurology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41582-021-00529-1, published online 20 July 2021. In the originally published version of this article, the terms ‘early-onset MCI’ and ‘late-onset MCI’ were erroneously used in the sixth paragraph of the section entitled ‘Aβ-associated changes’. The correct terms are ‘early-stage MCI’ and ‘late-stage MCI’. Moreover, studies by Lee et al. (ref. 174) and Buckner et al. (ref. 175) were incorrectly discussed and cited in the first paragraph of the section entitled ‘Early-onset AD’. These studies should instead be cited after ‘prodromal AD’ in the below sentence in the fifth paragraph of the section entitled ‘Aβ-associated changes’:
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Serial dependence and representational momentum in single-trial perceptual decisions

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-89432-9, published online 10 May 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. The Data Availability section was not included; it has now been added and states:. Data Availability. The datasets analysed in this study are available at https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.5140193. Additionally, an error carried over from...
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: The anisotropic field of ensemble coding

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-87620-1, published online 15 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. A Data and Code Availability section was omitted. It has now been included and states:. Data and Code Availability. The code used in this study, and the analysed dataset are available at...
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Loss of mRNA surveillance pathways results in widespread protein aggregation

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-22183-2 published online 01 March 2018. The original version of this Article contained errors. Panels upf1 and dom34 in Figure 1 looked to have originated from the same sample. The Authors now reviewed the original data and for clarity all representative images in Figure 1 have been replaced. Additionally, the Authors recalculated the results shown in Figure 1B using the original data and the graph has also been updated. The original Figure 1 is shown below, for reference:
PhysicsNature.com

Author Correction: Controlled creation and decay of singly-quantized vortices in a polar magnetic phase

Correction to: Communications Physics https://doi.org/10.1038/s42005-021-00554-y, published online 12 March 2021. Due to an editing error in figure preparation, in the original version of the article the location of the orange circles in Fig. 4(d) second panel from the left, were offset from their proper locations. The corrected figure centres the orange circles on the two peaks of the m = 0 spinor component density (second column) and transfers those circles properly to the plot of the magnetization density (fourth column).
Newswise

Nucleus Type-specific DNA Methylomics Reveals Epigenetic ‘Memory’ of Prior Adaptation in Skeletal Muscle

Rockville, Md. (August 10, 2021)—New data from research conducted in adult mice show that distinct epigenetic (the study of changes in organisms) changes occur in muscle fiber and non-muscle fiber nuclei with exercise training, and that some DNA methylation alterations persist for up to three months after training is discontinued. In addition, epigenetic changes in muscle remodeling genes, specifically in muscle fiber nuclei, could allow for more rapid muscle adaptations upon retraining. When mice were retrained, the animals that had trained previously appeared to grow their muscles faster than those that had not trained before. These results could be explained in part by the long-term epigenetic changes caused by previous exercise. In other words, the previously conditioned mice may have been epigenetically “primed” for growth.
ChemistryNature.com

Author Correction: Understanding electrochemical switchability of perovskite-type exsolution catalysts

Correction to: Nature Communications, https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-020-18563-w, published online 23 September 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Acknowledgements section, which was previously incorrectly given as ‘The authors gratefully acknowledge funding by the Austrian Science Fund (FWF) through project P4509-N16 as well as DESY (Hamburg, Germany), a member of the Helmholtz Association HGF, for the allocation of beamtime and provision of experimental facilities.’. The correct version states ‘The authors gratefully acknowledge funding by the Austrian Science Fund (FWF) through project F4509-N16 as well as DESY (Hamburg, Germany), a member of the Helmholtz Association HGF, for the allocation of beamtime and provision of experimental facilities.’ in place of the incorrect text. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
WildlifeNature.com

Author Correction: eDNA metabarcoding for biodiversity assessment, generalist predators as sampling assistants

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-85488-9, published online 25 March 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Acknowledgments section. “We thank biologists involved in data collection and Delphine Rioux for help in the laboratory. This project was funded by Aage V. Jensen Naturfond, 15. Juni Fonden,...
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Mechanisms of BRCA1–BARD1 nucleosome recognition and ubiquitylation

Correction to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-021-03716-8 Published online 28 July 2021. In this Article, a citation to Witus et al.1 was inadvertently omitted, and has now been added as ref. 80 in the new sentence: “We note that the conformational flexibility of BRCA1R–BARD1R–UbcH5c–NCP highlighted in our work is consistent with a recent publication80, giving us confidence that the structures and interactions revealed in the two studies are relevant.”. The original Article has been corrected online.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: A morphological analysis of activity-dependent myelination and myelin injury in transitional oligodendrocytes

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-88887-0, published online 05 May 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in Figure 5, where data and statistical results shown in panels C and D were based on a previous analysis which did not reflect the aggregation of image data points to individual brain slices.
ScienceNature.com

Correction to: Focused Revision: Policy statement on folic acid and neural tube defects

Correction to: Genetics in Medicine (2021); https://doi.org/10.1038/s41436-021-01226-6; Article published online 06 July 2021. Priya Prasad, Mari Mori and Helga V. Toriello; ACMG Professional Practice and Guidelines Committee. Addendum to: “Policy statement on folic acid and neural tube defects”. Helga V. Toriello, PhD; ACMG Professional Practice and Guidelines Committee Genetics in...
Healthhealio.com

Model demonstrates ability to differentiate active corneal ulcers, healed scars

A convolutional neural network was able to identify corneal ulcers and scars with high accuracy even among a patient population outside of its training data, according to a study. “Using photographs of corneal ulcers from the SCUT and MUTT studies, we developed a machine learning algorithm that classifies corneal ulcers...
InternetNature.com

Author Correction: The paradox of second-order homophily in networks

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-92719-6, published online 25 June 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. In the section “Relationship to the Friendship Paradox”,. “Specifically, in the Facebook100 networks the correlation between degree and first-order homophily is generally between − 0.2 and 0.25.”. “Specifically, in the Facebook100 networks...
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: In situ imaging reveals disparity between prostaglandin localization and abundance of prostaglandin synthases

Correction to: Communications Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-021-02488-1, published online 13 August 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the author affiliations. The affiliation of Xiaofei Sun and S. K. Dey with “Division of Reproductive Sciences, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, OH 45229, USA” was inadvertently omitted. This...
Ann Arbor, MINature.com

Author Correction: Incorporating false negative tests in epidemiological models for SARS-CoV-2 transmission and reconciling with seroprevalence estimates

The original Article has been corrected. Department of Biostatistics, School of Public Health, University of Michigan, 1420 Washington Heights, Ann Arbor, MI, 48109‑2029, USA. Rupam Bhattacharyya, Lauren J. Beesley, Maxwell Salvatore & Bhramar Mukherjee. Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata, West Bengal, 700108, India. Department of Epidemiology, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD,...

