Author Correction: Adaptation of muscle activation after patellar loading demonstrates neural control of joint variables

Rockville, Md. (August 10, 2021)—New data from research conducted in adult mice show that distinct epigenetic (the study of changes in organisms) changes occur in muscle fiber and non-muscle fiber nuclei with exercise training, and that some DNA methylation alterations persist for up to three months after training is discontinued. In addition, epigenetic changes in muscle remodeling genes, specifically in muscle fiber nuclei, could allow for more rapid muscle adaptations upon retraining. When mice were retrained, the animals that had trained previously appeared to grow their muscles faster than those that had not trained before. These results could be explained in part by the long-term epigenetic changes caused by previous exercise. In other words, the previously conditioned mice may have been epigenetically “primed” for growth.