Exclusive to DSS, Mall of the Emirates has teamed up with Fenty Beauty for Beauty Canyon. For the first time, make-up buffs can head down for an exciting beauty experience with Fenty Beauty and learn how to inject some fun and creativity into their make-up routine. There will also be the launch of Gloss Bomb Heat that promises to give you fuller lips and as part of the exclusive DSS pop-up, shoppers will receive a limited-edition gift with their purchases on the stand.