‘Sonolocations’ intersects audio art and storytelling of the pandemic

The new, virulent delta variant of the coronavirus raises many questions, not only about a return to wearing masks, but to larger issues in the dance community around the emotional, physical and social safety needed for excellence in artistic practice. Because of various health factors, some folks in the disability community have yet to take their masks off. On the eve of the return to pre-pandemic life, we are reminded to slow down—to remember those left behind by access barriers. The lockdown removed some of those barriers and made participation possible for people through virtual events. Members in the disability community who are immunocompromised are constantly thinking about infection. How, then, do we return to “normal?” Whose responsibility is it to consider the safety of the whole in the dance community?