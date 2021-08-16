‘Sonolocations’ intersects audio art and storytelling of the pandemic
Whether through a set of instructions, a glimpse of the natural environment, or at a great distance (think COVID-19 isolation), the idea of location manifests itself in “Sonolocations: A Sound Works Series. ”The Henry Art Gallery and the Jack Straw Cultural Center commissioned three audio art pieces for this online exhibition to “consider the theme of place, and its unique resonance throughout the pandemic.” The pieces are accompanied by artists’ notes that offer deeper insight and frameworks that can be helpful for understanding details about the work.www.dailyuw.com
