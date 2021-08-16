Mets Fans Worst Fears Coming to Life as Playoff Hopes Start to Slip Away
More than just the series against the Los Angeles Dodgers was over when former New York Mets third baseman Justin Turner—the third batter of the game—lined a full-count slider into the bleachers Sunday night at Citi Field. In the first inning of a crucial August game, all the fan goodwill that was accrued throughout Steve Cohen's first half-season of ownership was gone, and the Mets' playoff dreams were likely over at that moment as well.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0