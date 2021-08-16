Canada Climate Resilience Policy Indicator

Level of floods, drought and tropical cyclones in Canada, 2000-2020. Canada’s average annual temperature rose 1.7°C between 1948 and 2016. The temperature rise in Canada over the last two decades (0.0144°C) is lower than the global average (0.0313°C per year). Warming rates vary by region, with the temperature in northern Canada rising more rapidly, by 2.3°C during 1948-2016. Canada’s Changing Climate Report also explains that in terms of seasonal variation, the temperature has increased more strongly in the winter than in the summer.