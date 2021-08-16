Small Snippets: A Germaphobe On Pandemic Precautions
There have been some really great things to have come out of the pandemic. Tiger King. I feel like that should just be a sentence in itself. Tiger King. Regé-Jean Page from Bridgerton. So many Taylor Swift songs. So. Many. (Insert the collective clapping and crying of 30-year-old millenial women.) We have all collectively Marie Kondo-“ed” our homes. Turns out none of our old junk sparks joy, so we have also collectively purchased so much new junk that Jeff Bezos got to go to space.www.thejournal-news.net
