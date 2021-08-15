Combate Global picks, live stream, how to watch: MMA insider reveals fight card picks, predictions for Aug. 13

Soccer is a way of life in Brazil, and on Monday, two teams with incredibly passionate fanbases will go head-to-head in the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A as Gremio hosts Chapecoense. Both teams are desperate for points, with Gremio sitting in 19th with seven points in the 2021 Brasileiro Serie A standings, while Chapecoense is in 20th with just four. With the bottom three teams in the 20-team league getting relegated every year, both teams need to start piling up points soon if they want to stay in the top flight. You can stream it live on Paramount+.