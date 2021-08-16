Hyatt Hotels (H) Acquires Apple Leisure Group for $2.7B
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) today announced that Hyatt has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Apple Leisure Group (ALG), a leading luxury resort-management services, travel and hospitality group, from affiliates of each of KKR and KSL Capital Partners, LLC for $2.7 billion in cash. The transaction is anticipated to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.www.streetinsider.com
