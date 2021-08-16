Hyatt Hotels (H) Acquires Apple Leisure Group for $2.7B

Rising COVID-19 cases due to the ultrafast spread of its Delta variant will likely negatively affect the recovery of the travel industry. However, consistent developments made by Airbnb (ABNB) and InterContinental Hotels (IHG) should help these companies to grow over the long term. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB), which is headquartered in San Francisco, and InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG), based in Denham in the U.K., are two popular players in the travel and tourism industry. ABNB, which went public on December 10, 2020, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company offers lodging, homestay, and tourism services via websites and mobile applications worldwide. In comparison, IHG owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas worldwide.