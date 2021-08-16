Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Merck's (MRK) WELIREGâ„¢ (belzutifan) Approved by FDA for Treatment of Certain Types of Von Hippel-Lindau (VHL) Disease-Associated Tumors

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved WELIREG, an oral hypoxia-inducible factor-2 alpha (HIF-2Î±) inhibitor, for the treatment of adult patients with von Hippel-Lindau (VHL) disease who require therapy for associated renal cell carcinoma (RCC), central nervous system (CNS) hemangioblastomas, or pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (pNET), not requiring immediate surgery. The recommended dose of WELIREG (40 mg tablets) is 120 mg once daily until disease progression or unacceptance toxicity. The approval is based on results from the open-label Study 004 trial (N=61), where the major efficacy endpoint was overall response rate (ORR) in patients with VHL-associated RCC.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Streetinsider Premium#Mrk#Cns#Urologic Oncology Branch#National Cancer Institute#Nci#Crada#Rcc#Recist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Tumors
Related
Indianapolis, INWISH-TV

Lilly drug gains another FDA approval

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has awarded another approval for a drug developed by Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Co. (NYSE: LLY) and Boehringer Ingelheim in Germany. The company says Jardiance has been approved to treat adults with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction. Heart...
Berwyn, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019

BERWYN, PA — Virpax® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRPX) this week announced that it has received a written pre-investigational new drug (pre-IND) response from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for MMS019, its patented and proprietary high-density molecular masking spray under development for use as an anti-viral barrier product. Virpax...
New York City, NYbuffalonynews.net

Kadmon Announces U.S. Availability of REZUROCK(TM) (belumosudil) for the Treatment of Patients with Chronic Graft-Versus-Host Disease (cGVHD)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) today announced that REZUROCK™ (belumosudil) 200 mg once daily (QD) tablets is now commercially available for shipment to prescribed patients in the United States. REZUROCK was approved on July 16, 2021 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years and older with chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD) after failure of at least two prior lines of systemic therapy.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Announces FDA Approves Opdivo for Adjuvant Treatment of Patients with High-Risk Urothelial Carcinoma

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that OpdivoÂ® (nivolumab) 240 mg every two weeks or 480 mg every four weeks (injection for intravenous use) was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the adjuvant treatment of patients with urothelial carcinoma (UC) who are at high risk of recurrence after undergoing radical resection, regardless of prior neoadjuvant chemotherapy, nodal involvement or PD-L1 status.1 The approval is based on the Phase 3 CheckMate -274 trial, which compared Opdivo 240 mg (n=353) to placebo (n=356).1 This application was approved under the FDA's Real-Time Oncology Review (RTOR) pilot program, which aims to ensure that safe and effective treatments are available to patients as early as possible.2.
Medical & Biotechdrugstorenews.com

Merck receives FDA nod for Welireg

The Food and Drug Administration has approved Merck's Welireg (belzutifan), the first treatment for patients with von Hippel-Lindau disease, a genetic condition putting patients at risk of developing several cancers and other types of tumors. "For VHL patients, the long-held hope and belief that this battle can be won is...
Medical & Biotechpharmaceutical-technology.com

EC approves BMS’ Abecma for relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma

The European Commission (EC) has granted conditional marketing authorization (CMA) to Bristol Myers Squibb’s (BMS) Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel) to treat adult relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma patients. The approval is for patients who have had a minimum of three previous therapies and experienced disease progression on the last treatment.
Diseases & Treatmentsonclive.com

FDA Approves Adjuvant Nivolumab for High-Risk Urothelial Carcinoma

The FDA has approved nivolumab for the adjuvant treatment of patients with urothelial carcinoma who are at high risk of recurrence after undergoing radical resection, irrespective of prior neoadjuvant chemotherapy, nodal involvement or PD-L1 status. The FDA has approved nivolumab (Opdivo) for the adjuvant treatment of patients with urothelial carcinoma...
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

U.S. Food And Drug Administration Approves Opdivo® (nivolumab) For The Adjuvant Treatment Of Patients With High-Risk Urothelial Carcinoma

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) - Get Report today announced that Opdivo ® (nivolumab) 240 mg every two weeks or 480 mg every four weeks (injection for intravenous use) was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the adjuvant treatment of patients with urothelial carcinoma (UC) who are at high risk of recurrence after undergoing radical resection, regardless of prior neoadjuvant chemotherapy, nodal involvement or PD-L1 status. 1 The approval is based on the Phase 3 CheckMate -274 trial, which compared Opdivo 240 mg (n=353) to placebo (n=356). 1 This application was approved under the FDA's Real-Time Oncology Review (RTOR) pilot program, which aims to ensure that safe and effective treatments are available to patients as early as possible. 2.
Cancertargetedonc.com

Amivantamab Induces Responses in Patients With METex14-Positive NSCLC

Treatment with amivantamab-vmjw in the phase 1 CHRYSALIS study has released anti-tumor activity in patients with non-small cell lung cancer harboring MET exon 14 skipping mutations treated with the agent. Treatment with amivantamab-vmjw (Rybrevant) in the phase 1 CHRYSALIS study has released anti-tumor activity in patients with non-small cell lung...
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Adagene Inc. (ADAG) Announces Collaboration with Merck for Trial of Anti-CD137 Agonist, ADG106, in Combination Therapy with KEYTRUDAÂ® (pembrolizumab)

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Adagene Inc. ("Adagene") (Nasdaq: ADAG), a platform-driven, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based immunotherapies, today announced that it has entered into a third clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck (known as "MSD" outside the United States and Canada). The agreement includes an open-label, dose escalation and expansion clinical study of ADG106 in combination with Merck's anti-PD-1 KEYTRUDAÂ® (pembrolizumab) in advanced or metastatic solid and/or hematological malignancies (ADG106-P2001/KEYNOTE-D12). This clinical study builds on the promising monotherapy and combination therapy data from a Phase I trial of ADG106. Engineered using Adagene's proprietary NEObodyâ„¢ platform technology, ADG106 is a fully human, ligand-blocking, agonistic anti-CD137 immunoglobulin G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody (mAb).
Medical & Biotechaustinnews.net

IntraBio Reports Statistically Significant and Clinically Meaningful Improvements in the Use of IB1001 For Treatment of GM2 Gangliosidosis (Tay-Sachs and Sandhoff disease)

Multinational clinical trial is the first successful clinical trial for GM2 Gangliosidosis; favourable safety and efficacy data consistent with previously announced IB1001 clinical trial results for NPC. OXFORD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / IntraBio Inc today announced positive data from its multinational clinical trial of IB1001 for...
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Werewolf Therapeutics (HOWL) Announces Clinical Trial Collaboration with Merck on its WTX-124 INDUKINEâ„¢ Program

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOWL), an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of conditionally activated therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer, today announced that it has entered into a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck, known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, to evaluate WTX-124, a systemically-delivered, conditionally activated Interleukin-2 (IL-2) INDUKINE product candidate, in combination with KEYTRUDAÂ® (pembrolizumab), Merck's anti-PD-1 (programmed death receptor-1) therapy. The planned clinical trial will be conducted by Werewolf Therapeutics and is designed to evaluate the safety and preliminary efficacy of WTX-124 as a monotherapy and in combination with KEYTRUDA in patients with solid tumors.
Diseases & Treatmentspharmacytimes.com

FDA Approves Belzutifan for Tumors Associated With Certain Types of Von Hippel-Lindau Disease

The approval marks the first HIF-2α inhibitor therapy approved in the United States for some types of Von Hippel-Lindau disease-associated tumors. Officials with the FDA have approved the hypoxia-inducible factor-2 alpha (HIF-2α) inhibitor belzutifan (Welireg, Merck) for the treatment of patients with some types of Von Hippel-Lindau (VHL) disease-associated tumors.
Medical & Biotechwoodlandreport.com

FDA may disapprove Enzon Pharmaceuticals (ENZN)’s PDUFA

On Friday August 13th, Sesen Bio (SESN) came out with a press release stating that the FDA has disapproved their PDUFA for Biologics License Application for Vicineum™. “The FDA has determined that it cannot approve the BLA for Vicineum in its present form and has provided recommendations specific to additional clinical/statistical data and analyses in addition to Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) issues pertaining to a recent pre-approval inspection and product quality.”
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Anaptysbio's (ANAB) JEMPERLI Granted Accelerated FDA Approval for dMMR Recurrent or Advanced Solid Tumors

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. AnaptysBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANAB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class antibody product candidates focused on emerging immune control mechanisms applicable to inflammation and immuno-oncology indications, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a second indication for GSK's JEMPERLI (dostarlimab-gxly) for the treatment of adult patients with mismatch repair deficient (dMMR) recurrent or advanced solid tumors, as determined by an FDA-approved test, that have progressed on or following prior treatment and who have no satisfactory alternative treatment options.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

FDA Approves Merck's Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG™ (belzutifan) For The Treatment Of Patients With Certain Types Of Von Hippel-Lindau (VHL) Disease-Associated Tumors

Merck (MRK) - Get Report, known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved WELIREG, an oral hypoxia-inducible factor-2 alpha (HIF-2α) inhibitor, for the treatment of adult patients with von Hippel-Lindau (VHL) disease who require therapy for associated renal cell carcinoma (RCC), central nervous system (CNS) hemangioblastomas, or pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (pNET), not requiring immediate surgery. The recommended dose of WELIREG (40 mg tablets) is 120 mg once daily until disease progression or unacceptance toxicity. The approval is based on results from the open-label Study 004 trial (N=61), where the major efficacy endpoint was overall response rate (ORR) in patients with VHL-associated RCC.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

U.S. FDA Approves TICOVAC™, Pfizer's Tick-Borne Encephalitis (TBE) Vaccine

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) - Get Report today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved TICOVAC™ (tick-borne encephalitis (TBE) vaccine) for active immunization to prevent TBE in individuals 1 year of age and older. 1 TICOVAC™ is the only FDA-approved vaccine to help protect U.S. adults and children against the TBE virus when visiting or living in TBE endemic areas. Following today's FDA approval, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is expected to discuss recommendations on the safe and appropriate use of TICOVAC™.
Medical & BiotechKokomo Perspective

Former Penny Stocks To Watch After Merck’s (MRK) Latest FDA Win

Whether you’re talking about penny stocks or higher-priced stocks, there are plenty of things to factor in before deciding to buy. In short, industry trends can play a leading role. Thanks to new developments involving biotech companies, industry stocks have begun to reclaim some of what they’ve lost earlier this week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy