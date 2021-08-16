Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Sesen Bio (SESN) IV above 250 amid wide price movement

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Sesen Bio (NASDAQ: SESN) 30-day option implied volatility is at 259; compared to its 52-week range of 36 to 394 after receives CRL from FDA for Vicineum. Call put ratio 2.4 calls to 1 put.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sesn#Streetinsider Premium#Crl#Vicineum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
FDA
Related
StocksStreetInsider.com

First Majestic Silver (AG) Declares $0.006 Quarterly Dividend; 0.2% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. First Majestic Silver (NYSE: AG) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.006 per share, or $0.024 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 16, 2021, to stockholders of record on August 26, 2021, with an ex-dividend date...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Applied Materials (AMAT) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend; 0.7% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share, or $0.96 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 16, 2021, to stockholders of record on August 26, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Bit Digital (BTBT) Reports Q1 Loss of $0.03/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Bit Digital (NASDAQ: BTBT) reported Q1 EPS of ($0.03), versus ($0.01) reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $28.3 million, versus $674 thousand reported last year.
StocksStreetInsider.com

AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (AMCIU) Announces 15M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: AMCIU) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 15,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") and trade under the ticker symbol "AMCIU" beginning on August 4, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants will be exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "AMCI" and "AMCIW," respectively.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Popular (BPOP) Declares $0.45 Quarterly Dividend; 2.4% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Popular (NASDAQ: BPOP) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share, or $1.8 annualized. The dividend will be payable on October 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on September 10, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of September...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Arco Platform Ltd. (ARCE) Reports Q2 EPS of R$0.35

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Arco Platform Ltd. (NASDAQ: ARCE) reported Q2 EPS of R$0.35, versus R$0.30 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at R$256.3 million, versus R$234.86 million reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data on...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Citi Resumes MKS Instruments (MKSI) at Neutral

Citi resumes coverage on MKS Instruments (NASDAQ: MKSI) with a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing Sesen Bio's Unusual Options Activity

On Thursday, shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved down to $1.18. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 113,067 Shares of Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) by 333.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,067 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Sesen Bio were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
StocksBenzinga

Why Sesen Bio Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ: SESN) is trading significantly lower Monday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a Complete Response Letter for the company's bladder cancer candidate Vicineum. The FDA determined that it cannot approve Sesen Bio's Biologics License Application for Vicineum in its present form and provided recommendations...
StocksStreet.Com

Sesen Bio Stock Drops After FDA Decision, Wainwright Cut to Neutral

Sesen Bio (SESN) - Get Report shares dropped on Monday, extending Friday’s decline, as HC Wainwright downgraded the drugmaker after the FDA last week denied marketing clearance for its bladder-cancer treatment. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth lowered his rating on the Cambridge, Mass., company to neutral from buy. He wrote in...
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Sesen Bio Stock Plummets on FDA Rejection of Bladder Cancer Drug

Shares of Sesen Bio (SESN) - Get Report plummeted by over 70% Friday after the Food and Drug Administration determined that it could not approve a biologics license application for the biotech company's bladder cancer drug Vicineum. Sesen Bio stock fell about 18% to $1.74 in after hours trading. The...
StocksBenzinga

What's Next For Sesen Bio Stock: A Technical Analysis

Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) shares traded higher Friday on anticipation of the announcement of the company's expected FDA decision. The decision was made that the company’s Biologics License Application for Vicineum could not be approved by the FDA in its present form. Shares were halted in anticipation of the announcement.
StocksInvestorPlace

SESN Stock: The Painful FDA Blow That Has Sesen Bio Plunging Today

Investors in Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) are certainly disappointed today. The biotech company is sharing some bad news with investors today, as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) shoots down the company’s newest cutting-edge therapeutic. SESN stock is seeing a significant downturn in the midst of this rejection. Sesen Bio is...
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum™ (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Sesen Bio (Nasdaq: SESN), a late-stage clinical company developing targeted fusion protein therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced that it received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding its Biologics License Application (BLA) for Vicineum™ (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs) for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC).
StocksStreetInsider.com

Apple (AAPL) Raises Quarterly Dividend 7.3% to $0.22; Increases Buyback by $90B

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share, or $0.88 annualized. This is a 7.3% increase from the prior dividend of $0.205. The dividend will be payable on May 13, 2021, to stockholders of record on May 10, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of May 7, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 0.7 percent.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) shares rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.43 and last traded at $23.37. Approximately 3,314 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 258,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.94.

Comments / 0

Community Policy