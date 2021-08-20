Cancel
Dynex Capital (DX) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend; 2.9% Yield

StreetInsider.com
 2 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Dynex Capital (NYSE: DX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share, or $0.52 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on...

www.streetinsider.com

