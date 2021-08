Rakesh Kumar, senior vice-president at Pimcore Global Services, identifies the top digital transformation trends to be considered today. According to Gartner’s 2021 CEO Survey, one in five CEOs dwelt upon ‘digital’ when speaking about strategic business priorities for the coming years. In any case, while the future landscape is still a topic of debate, reimagining business models by building transformative capabilities is no more a sure-fire way to success. Instead, digital transformation leaders must adopt an incremental and sustainable approach and focus on key themes that are connected to quantifiable business outcomes.