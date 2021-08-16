Fred's outer rain bands to bring on and off heavy downpours today

Hurricane Hunter Aircrafts observed Fred this morning, prompting for an intermediate 8:30 a.m. advisory. Per the new advisory, Fred has strengthened, now with winds of 60mph. The storm is also moving a touch faster.

Fred will make a landfall along the Florida panhandle late tonight, and quickly weaken as it pushes inland.

Fred is forecast to weaken to a depression as it moves through parts of Alabama and Georgia tomorrow morning into the early afternoon.

Central Georgia Impacts

HEAVY RAIN: Our biggest impact appears to be rainfall as the center tracks over central Alabama. Even as Fred falls a part to our west, copious amounts of moisture will be in the neighborhood. We'll watch for a flash flood threat. All in all, looking at 2-4" of rain between Monday and Friday, with isolated higher amounts in a few communities.

Due to the heavy rainfall threat, a flash flood watch will go into effect from 2AM Tuesday through 8AM Wednesday.

This means flash flooding is possible. Be sure to turn around don't drown if you run into any standing water in the road.

GUSTY WINDS: Wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible with the most potent bands in central Georgia.

BRIEF TORNADO THREAT: Since we are forecasted to be on the eastern side of the center, a brief, spin-up tornado threat will exist in central Georgia late Monday into Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center has us in a level 1 threat for Monday.

Beyond Tuesday, rain will linger around through the week even after Fred dissipates. The moisture left over will be trapped in the southeast.

Putting it all together, our threats are as follows:

7-Day Forecast

