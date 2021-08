Odie, a four-pound tuxedo cat with white paws that looked like socks, seemed to think he was a dog. When I sat at my home desk for college classes on Zoom, he would spring onto my knees, standing on his hind legs so he could lick my face, much like a dog would. Odie was fascinated by his image on camera and stuck his small nose near the screen to sniff for another cat. My classmates were first confused, then delighted as a wall of white whiskers covered the screen. After carefully inspecting his own reflection, Odie would curl up to sleep on the warm laptop charger.