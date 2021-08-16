Cancel
Pingdemic: 'We got close to complete shutdown'

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the world's largest brake pad manufacturers came close to shutting down production due to staff shortages caused by the so-called pingdemic. Tom Russell of TMD Friction said 15% of UK staff had to isolate at one point after being pinged by the NHS app. However, Mr Russell is...

WorldBBC

Covid: Firms came 'close to shutdown' and a care home wedding surprise

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning. As of today, fully-vaccinated people do not have to isolate if they come into contact with a positive case. The rule change will come as a relief to UK firms hit by staff shortages caused by the so-called "pingdemic". One of these was TMD Friction - one of the world's largest brake pad manufacturers - which came close to shutting down production. UK operations manager Tom Russell said 15% of the firm's UK staff had to isolate at one point after being pinged by the NHS app. And Alethea Fynn (below), nursery manager at London Early Years Foundation said she had also experienced "quite a few closures" due to staff absences. Meanwhile, the UK has recorded 28,438 new coronavirus cases and 26 deaths, government data shows.
WorldBBC

Covid-19: Northern Ireland's summer surge figures make for grim reading

The statistics associated with the coronavirus pandemic in Northern Ireland paint a grim picture. Northern Ireland has the highest infection rate and lowest vaccination rate in the UK. And since the current swell in cases began at the start of July, we have had the highest death rate in the...
WorldBBC

Covid: CO2 monitors for schools and Euro 2020 a 'significant risk'

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Saturday morning. We'll have another update for you tomorrow. Around 300,000 carbon dioxide monitors will be made available to schools in England to help improve ventilation and lessen the spread of Covid. The Department for Education says the portable monitors could be used to identify where more air-flow is needed. Teaching unions have been calling for urgent extra ventilation measures with masks and social distancing rules scrapped for the coming term.
SoccerWashington Post

Something strange is happening in Britain. Covid cases are plummeting instead of soaring.

LONDON — This is a puzzler. Coronavirus cases are plummeting in Britain. They were supposed to soar. Scientists aren't sure why they haven't. The daily number of new infections recorded in the country fell for seven days in a row before a slight uptick Wednesday, when the country reported 27,734 cases. That’s still almost half of where the caseload was a week ago.
SocietyBBC

Nigeria's royal wedding: Private jets, glitz and glamour

Private jets filled up the runway of the airport in the northern Nigerian city of Kano as members of Nigeria's elite and West African dignitaries flew in for the wedding of the president's son and the daughter of a prominent religious and traditional leader. The marriage of Yusuf Buhari to...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

New Zealand says it has solved Covid outbreak 'puzzle'

New Zealand reported a breakthrough Thursday in tracing the source of a COVID-19 outbreak that plunged the nation into lockdown, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern saying it should help "stamp out" the virus. Health officials have been trying to determine how an Auckland man contracted the coronavirus this week, ending...
Public HealthKevinMD.com

The Delta variant Is a monster and our last weapon is the unvaccinated

Oh, how the tide has turned. Three months ago, COVID was ravaging my homeland, India. The Delta variant was burning through the country like an uncontrolled wildfire. People carted dying relatives town to town, desperately seeking hospital beds or a whiff of oxygen. A cousin in India said, “COVID is not taking lives, just the beds. Lack of oxygen is taking lives.”
Public SafetyBBC

Hillsborough: Minute's applause for 97th victim

A minute's applause has been held at Liverpool's first home game this season for a man who became the 97th victim of the Hillsborough disaster. Andrew Devine died aged 55 in July - 32 years after suffering life-changing injuries in the 1989 stadium crush. A coroner recently ruled he was...
WorldBBC

Transatlantic tale of message in a bottle washed up in County Kerry

After 12 months at sea and a very long journey, a message in a bottle has made its way from Canada to County Kerry in the Republic of Ireland. Oisín and Eoghan O’Doherty, from County Donegal, were on holiday visiting their cousin Odhran O’Sullivan when they came across the unlikely discovery while walking along a beach earlier this month.
U.K.BBC

Message in a bottle washes up after 3,000-mile journey

A message in a bottle which floated 3,000 miles from Canada has been found by a dog walker in south Wales. Amanda Tidmarsh, 52, from Brynna, was walking her two rescue dogs along the beach in Ogmore-on-Sea when she noticed the bottle mixed up with seaweed. She said she was...
ScienceBBC

Graffiti to ward off evil found at Kibworth Harcourt mill

Centuries-old graffiti - including ancient carvings designed to ward off witches and demons - has been revealed at a listed mill. The marks were found at Kibworth Harcourt mill, in Leicestershire, parts of which date from at least 1711. The carvings, made by millers and others, were intended to ward...
AdvocacyBBC

Bristol youth group's shock over 'missing' Black Lives Matter fund

A black-led youth group has said it has been "shocked" after Black Lives Matter (BLM) fundraising money seemingly went missing. An online fundraiser set up for the Bristol youth group Changing Your Mindset raised £30,000 in June 2020. Charity workers said they have since been struggling after not receiving any...

