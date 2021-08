Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning. GCSE students have received another set of record grades, in the second year of Covid disruption to exams in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Top grades (7/As and above) rose to 28.9% from 26.2% last year, while grades 4/Cs and above - seen as passes - rose to 77.1% up from 76.3%. Instead of exams, teachers submitted grades for the more than half a million pupils on GCSE courses this year. Exams regulators said the process has been fair and thorough, while some students told us of their relief at getting their grades.