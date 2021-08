The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S is an inexpensive smartphone that looks great but its performance could be better. Images are great in conditions where lighting isn't too tricky to handle and when the smartphone doesn't have to work too hard to balance a wide dynamic range but overall, it's a bit hit and miss. The portrait/aperture mode is surprisingly good and the wide-angle lens produces the best quality images. You also have a decent amount of creative filters to play around with. If you don't want to splash a lot of cash and like to keep things simple, you may like the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S but if you can, pay a bit extra for the Redmi Note 10 Pro.