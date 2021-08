After a handful of various leaks, the cat is officially out of the bag at EVO 2021 Online. The next DLC character for Guilty Gear -Strive-, Arc System Works’ latest fighter, is Jack-O’. After the first DLC fighter reveal, it was revealed that the next fighter would release sometime in August. Now we know that Jack-O’ will release on August 27th for Season Pass 1 holders, and she’ll be available for individual purchase on August 30th for $6.99. You can check out her trailer below.