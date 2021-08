Credit cards are a popular way to have steady access to a line of credit you can borrow from and pay back over time. Though, they aren't the only way to finance an expense — especially if you're going to end up spending tens, or even hundreds, of thousands of dollars on a home remodel, paying off debt or even buying a second house. But if you own a house that you've been making mortgage payments toward, you just might be sitting on funding for that renovation or second property, and it's called a home equity line of credit.