Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

3 Chargers make bottom half of NFL's Top 100 players of 2021

By Gavino Borquez
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B84AH_0bSpsBEs00

We’re still weeks away from the start of the regular season, which means national sports websites are still putting out their player and team rankings.

On Sunday, NFL Network released the first part of its Top 100 list with players 100-41. And as far as we can tell, three members of the Chargers were unveiled.

First up, center Corey Linsley checked in at No. 60 overall.

Named first-team All-Pro in 2020, Linsley didn’t allow a sack or a tackle at or behind the line of scrimmage vs. the run. He allowed just four total pressures on 437 pass-blocking snaps — the lowest pressure total in the NFL.

Linsley made quarterback Aaron Rodgers very happy during his time with the Packers, and he’ll now do the same for QB Justin Herbert.

Speaking of Herbert, the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year came next on the list, landing No. 56 overall.

Herbert set rookie records for total touchdowns (36), passing touchdowns (31), completions (396), multi-passing touchdown games (10), games with 300 yards passing (8) and three-passing touchdown games (6).

Heading into 2021, Herbert could be in for an even bigger season, given the revamped offensive line, a promising group of skill players and a new offensive coordinator in Joe Lombardi that will cater specifically to him.

Among the weapons that Herbert will have to distribute the wealth to is wide receiver Keenan Allen, who checked in one spot ahead of him, being ranked No. 55 overall.

After dealing with injuries early on in his career, Allen has stayed relatively healthy since then and has shown why he’s one of the league’s most underrated wideouts.

Averaging 100 receptions and over 1,000 receiving yards making four Pro Bowl appearances in the past four seasons, defensive backs have struggled to find an answer to Allen’s crafty route-running.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

29K+
Followers
60K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Nfl Network#Pro Bowl#American Football#Nfl Network#Packers#Wideouts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
ChargerReport

Three Chargers Land on NFL Top 100

The NFL Top 100 was released on Sunday evening. The list is made up of who the players believe are the best in the league today. Sometimes players are happy with their ranking others get fired up by it. The Chargers had three players on the list. Two played in...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has Reportedly Landed A New Job

Veteran NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III has reportedly landed a new job – out of the league. According to a report from NFL Network, the former top NFL Draft pick has accepted an analyst job with ESPN. Griffin, 31, was reportedly being pursued by multiple networks. The New York Post...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Mitchell Trubisky’s Performance vs. Bears

On Saturday, Mitchell Trubisky looked nothing like the quarterback Chicago Bears fans grew used to seeing these past few years. The Bears parted ways with Trubisky during the offseason, finally putting an end to an ugly four years in Chicago. The Buffalo Bills swooped in and added the former No. 2 overall pick, making him the backup to star quarterback Josh Allen.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni provides scary update on Jalen Hurts

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni provided an update on quarterback Jalen Hurts, who was scratched from Thursday’s preseason game due to an illness. The Philadelphia Eagles were set to take on the New England Patriots in their second game of the preseason. Shortly before the game started, the Eagles announced that quarterback Jalen Hurts would not play due to an illness, paving the way for Joe Flacco to get the start. Reports indicated that the illness was not COVID-19 related shortly after the announcement, and an update was provided right after the game.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Buccaneers cheerleaders act as security against Titans (Photo)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cheerleaders weren’t about to let the Tennessee Titans disrespect their midfield logo. So they formed a line across it. If the Tennessee Titans thought they’d be able to gather at the Buccaneers midfield logo at Raymond James Stadium, they were sorely mistaken. Tampa Bay’s cheerleaders formed a...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Dez Bryant Has A Blunt Message For The Bears

Andy Dalton might feel strongly that he should be the Chicago Bears’ starting quarterback, but Dez Bryant appears to disagree. Earlier today, Dalton said that while rookie Justin Fields is primed for a strong career, right now is the veteran’s time to hold down the starting role. “Do I want...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Photos: Meet Mitchell Trubisky’s Wife, Hillary

Earlier this offseason, the Chicago Bears simply let the contract of former No. 2 overall pick Mitchell Trubisky expire. His tenure with the Bears wasn’t exactly what fans were hoping for and the team decided to move on. Trubisky eventually found a new landing spot in the AFC, signing with the Buffalo Bills.
NFLNBC Sports

Arthur Smith: AJ McCarron is heartbroken

Falcons quarterback AJ McCarron will undergo an MRI on Sunday, but he and the team are bracing for bad news on his injured right knee. “I really feel for AJ McCarron,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said, via Scott Bair of the team website. “Any time something like that happens, when it’s non-contact, it’s tough because you know how much work these guys put into it. I feel for him. We’ll get the MRI to confirm, but he’s heartbroken. He had bounced back and was out there fighting for his team, trying to get extra yards. I understand injuries are part of the game, but there’s still a human element. I feel for him.”
NFLField Gulls

Two Seahawks, one free agent make first night of NFL’s Top 100 list

On Sunday night, the NFL spent six long hours revealing players ranked 100-41 on the player-voted Top 100 list. Since I assume most of you didn’t stick around for the whole display (don’t worry, neither did I), here are the Seattle Seahawks who have qualified so far. The first Seahawk...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

LeBron James Has Message For Bears Rookie QB Justin Fields

The first half of Justin Fields’ preseason debut didn’t go according to plan, but the second half has been sensational. Fields nearly had an interception and fumble in the opening half of today’s game between the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins. And yet, the rookie quarterback never lost his composure on the field.
NFLCorydon Times-Republican

Matt LaFleur has gentle postgame reminder for Packers fans

GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur doesn’t use his Twitter account very often. His last posting was after a Milwaukee Bucks playoff win … on June 19. But the Green Bay Packers coach may resort to filming a public-service announcement for fans so they understand when they should and should not make noise at Lambeau Field.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Bears should fire Matt Nagy on the spot and hire Brian Daboll

The Chicago Bears need to replace Matt Nagy as head coach with Brian Daboll immediately. We have seen enough. The Chicago Bears organization must do what is necessary and replace Matt Nagy with Brian Daboll as their head coach yesterday. Nobody is benefitting more from the Mitchell Trubisky spite game...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Reacts To Andy Dalton’s Comments On Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears have one of the most intriguing quarterback battles in the league heading into the 2021 season. Soon after the franchise signed former Cowboys backup Andy Dalton on a one-year deal, the Bears traded up in the draft to select Ohio State standout Justin Fields with the No. 11 overall pick.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Winners and Losers: Cowboys QBs separate themselves in loss, a 5th WR emerges?

The Dallas Cowboys extend their “meaningless” losing streak to three straight games after falling to the Houston Texans 20-14 in what was considered their dress rehearsal. The performances Saturday night would be best described as a mixed bag for a team that couldn’t score in the second half. As always, there are winners and there are losers, so it’s time to dive in.
NFLYardbarker

Texans' Laremy Tunsil Back To NFL Network Top 100 Players List

Laremy Tunsil is arguably the Texans' most talented player regardless of position. The Pro Bowl left offensive tackle is also the most highly compensated player on the roster, playing under a three-year, $66 million contract that includes $50 million guaranteed. Stonewalling pass rushers to protect the quarterback's blind side and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy