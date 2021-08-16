Cancel
The Playmaker Munich Drops ‘Wolka’ International Trailer Ahead of Haugesund (Exclusive)

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGerman sales outfit The Playmaker Munich, formerly Arri Media International, has shared with Variety the international trailer of psychological thriller “Wolka,” produced by leading Icelandic banner Sagafilm with Poland’s Film Produkcja. The feature will bow as a market premiere at Haugesund’s New Nordic Films, Scandinavia’s major film showcase which runs...

MoviesPosted by
Variety

Koch Media Nets German and Italian VOD Rights to ‘#Blue_Whale,’ Which Gets Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

Koch Media has acquired German and Italian VOD rights to Russian filmmaker Anna Zaytseva’s feature debut “#Blue_Whale” ahead of its Aug. 17 world premiere at the 25th Fantasia Int’l Film Festival. “Searching” and “Profile” creator and Screenlife format pioneer Timur Bekmambetov is a co-producer of “#Blue_Whale.” The cautionary tale is inspired by a news story Zaytseva came upon years ago which was later presented to her as a treatment. The story of teens being pulled into a deadly online game resonated with her at once. “I wanted to understand how it happens – how children could get hooked online and manipulated so easily,”...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Sarajevo Closing Film ‘Toma,’ a Biopic of Serbian Singer Toma Zdravković, Releases First Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

Variety has been given exclusive access to the trailer for “Toma,” Dragan Bjelogrlić’s biopic about Serbian singer Toma Zdravković, which closes the Sarajevo Film Festival. “Toma” is a portrait of the iconic singer-songwriter, who was born in the former Yugoslavia and was known as much for his music as his bohemian way of life. Released 30 years after his untimely death, the film will have its world premiere Aug. 20 at several open-air locations across Sarajevo. Told through parallel storylines, “Toma” charts Zdravković’s rise from humble, small-town beginnings to his place as one of the most beloved recording artists of his time,...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Former Karlovy Vary Winner Olmo Omerzu Returns With ‘Bird Atlas,’ Debuts Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

After winning Karlovy Vary Film Festival’s Crystal Globe for best director in 2018 for “Winter Flies,” the Slovenian-born Czech director Olmo Omerzu returns to its competition with the world premiere of his fourth feature “Bird Atlas.” It is co-written with his “Winter Flies” collaborator Petr Pýcha. The film’s sales agent, Cercamon, has given Variety exclusive access to its trailer. Although it is an ensemble drama, the film unfolds through the perspective of a stubborn patriarch (Miroslav Donutil), old and unwell, but still running a family business, and the company’s accountant (Alena Mihulová), desperately trying to catch her last chance for true...
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

Ioan Gruffudd Leads ‘The Reunion,’ Adaptation of French Bestseller, From MGM International TV Productions (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Reunion,” the French Riviera-set series adapted from Guillaume Musso’s bestselling novel “La Jeune Fille et la Nuit,” has started shooting on location in the south of France with an international cast headlined by Ioan Gruffudd (“Fantastic Four”), Ivanna Sakhno (“Pacific Rim Uprising”) and Grégory Fitoussi (“Spiral”). Directed by Bill Eagles (“Beautiful Creatures,” “12 Monkeys”), the English-language series is produced by Sydney Gallonde at Make It Happen Studio (“No Second Chance”), and co-produced by MGM International TV Productions and public broadcaster France Televisions. Marston Bloom (“Selection Day,” “Marcella”) penned the adaptation of Musso’s hit novel, which was published by Calmann-Lévy in 2018...
MoviesScreendaily

LevelK boards Toronto title ‘Zalava’ (exclusive)

LevelK has boarded international sales for Iranian drama Zalava, which will screen in Toronto’s Midnight Madness and Venice Critics’ Week. Arsalan Amiri, who previously served as screenwriter on Titi and Nahid, makes his feature directorial debut with the film. The drama is set in 1978 in a small village called Zavala, where the villagers claim there is a demon amongst them. A young sergeant arrests an exorcist for fraud, causing fear and anger to escalate in the village.
Moviesthefilmstage.com

First Trailer for Sundance Highlight El Planeta

Comparisons abound—Frances Ha and Eric Rohmer seemingly closest at hand, Martín Rejtman if you want to dig a bit deeper—but it’s the pleasure of discovering a new voice that runs through El Planeta, the directorial debut of artist Amalia Ulman. Sketched in a kind of brevity per its wit but photographed with patience and depth—speaking literally on the latter, per those excellent black-and-white images—it proved a potent antidote to much of its Sundance brethren, and right now is maybe just what’s needed as a particularly dire summer movie season winds down.
MilitaryLaredo Morning Times

Karlovy Vary-Bound Military Drama 'Wars' Debuts Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

The Canadian film, based on a screenplay by Cynthia Tremblay, centers on 20-year-old Emma, who decides to join the army, following in her father’s footsteps. She yearns to rid herself of an oppressive sense of existential emptiness. In the army’s environment of harsh discipline, she submits to its repressive rules, but these cannot suppress the feelings she has toward her sergeant, Richard.
Moviesmoviesinfocus.com

AN AMERICAN WEREWOLF IN LONDON

1981’s An American Werewolf In London is as darkly funny as it is terrifying. Director John Landis hit a career high with An American Werewolf In London – a film which he wrote and directed. It’s one of the greatest horror movies of all time. Rick Baker’s effects make-up is...
TV & Videosimdb.com

Watch These 13 BBC-Curated Documentaries for Free Through September

BBC Reel’s online film festival LongShots returns this summer with a new format. The online streaming event, which makes 13 documentary shorts available to watch for free through September 22, convenes 13 international film festivals to showcase the best undistributed works in nonfiction filmmaking. You can watch them all through the BBC Reel website here.
MoviesIGN

Knocking: Exclusive Official Trailer

After suffering a traumatic incident, Molly (Cecilia Milocco) moves into a new apartment to begin her path to recovery, but it's not long after her arrival that a series of persistent knocks and screams begin to wake her up at night. Molly's new life begins to unravel as the screams intensify and no one else in the building believes or is willing to help her. KNOCKING is the feature debut from Frida Kempff, whose credits include the 2010 Cannes Prix du Jury winning short BATHING MICKY, and premiered to great acclaim at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival in the Midnight section. A timely psychological horror-thriller built on very real human fears and anxieties, skillfully lensed with claustrophobic precision by Hannes Krantz and given a pulsing score by Martin Dirkov (BORDER). Knocking opens in theaters on October 8 and on digital and On-Demand on October 19.
MoviesFirst Showing

Haunting Supernatural Fairytale Film 'Martyrs Lane' Official Trailer

"What's happening? Please go! I don't want you here!" Shudder has unveiled an official trailer for an indie supernatural fairytale horror film titled Martyrs Lane, the latest feature directed by actress / filmmaker Ruth Platt. Based on her own 2019 short film. This just premiered at the Fantasia Film Festival in Montreal this month. Leah, age 10, lives in a large vicarage, full of lost souls and the needy. In the day the house is bustling with people; at night it is dark, empty, a space for Leah's nightmares to creep into. A small, nightly visitor brings Leah comfort, but soon she will realize that her little visitor offers knowledge that might be very, very dangerous… This stars young actors Kiera Thompson & Sienna Sayer, with Denise Gough, Steven Cree, Hannah Rae, and Anastasia Hille. "Martyrs Lane is a deeply personal film that explores love and grief through a dark and captivating ghost story." This looks very creepy, especially that ghost girl.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Marvel Studios' Final Trailer for Eternals Has Just Dropped (VIDEO)

Here you go…. Marvel Studios' final trailer for Eternals, just dropped on YouTube. A fun thing to wake up to on Bleeding Cool. And why you find me, in a line at the local hospital getting my eldest daughter vaccinated, typing this up. Ah, the heady life of a Bleeding Cool reporter…
Video Gamesinputmag.com

PS5 exclusive 'Abandoned' misses yet another trailer drop

Rumors of Hideo Kojima’s supposed involvement in the forthcoming PlayStation 5 exclusive Abandoned have been making the rounds since the title was first announced in April. The theories — which are filled with detailed evidence thanks to a group of dedicated Redditors — essentially claim that Abandoned is a new Silent Hill game by a different name.
Moviesimdb.com

‘The French Dispatch’ Teaser Introduces Owen Wilson as The Cycling Reporter

If it feels like we’ve been talking about The French Dispatch almost nonstop for over two and half years, well, that’s because we have! That’s not a complaint, mind you, given how much praise the latest Wes Anderson film first received upon its premiere at Cannes Film Festival. If there’s anything to be grumpy about, it’s […]

