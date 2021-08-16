The Playmaker Munich Drops ‘Wolka’ International Trailer Ahead of Haugesund (Exclusive)

"What's happening? Please go! I don't want you here!" Shudder has unveiled an official trailer for an indie supernatural fairytale horror film titled Martyrs Lane, the latest feature directed by actress / filmmaker Ruth Platt. Based on her own 2019 short film. This just premiered at the Fantasia Film Festival in Montreal this month. Leah, age 10, lives in a large vicarage, full of lost souls and the needy. In the day the house is bustling with people; at night it is dark, empty, a space for Leah's nightmares to creep into. A small, nightly visitor brings Leah comfort, but soon she will realize that her little visitor offers knowledge that might be very, very dangerous… This stars young actors Kiera Thompson & Sienna Sayer, with Denise Gough, Steven Cree, Hannah Rae, and Anastasia Hille. "Martyrs Lane is a deeply personal film that explores love and grief through a dark and captivating ghost story." This looks very creepy, especially that ghost girl.