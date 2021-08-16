‘Y: The Last Man’ Gets Disney Plus Release Date in the U.K. – Global Bulletin

With only a little more than a month to go before FX on Hulu and EP & showrunner Eliza Clark's adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra's comic book series Y: The Last Man hits streaming screens (September 13th, to be precise), viewers are being treated to a look at "The Faces of a New World" as well as a new teaser. When a global catastrophe wipes out every mammal with a Y chromosome, Ben Schnetzer's Yorick Brown (with sidekick monkey Ampersand) finds himself the lone survivor, looking for answers and for what the future holds- a future with where some see Yorick as the key to humanity's hope while others see him as a threat to be eliminated at all costs. Now, viewers are getting a closer look at Schnetzer's Yorick Brown ("A survivor adrift in a new world."), Diane Lane's Congresswoman Jennifer Brown ("A leader by necessity."), and Ashley Romans' Agent 355 ("A special agent with the only mission that matters.") in the following profile key art images.