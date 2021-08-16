Cancel
‘Y: The Last Man’ Gets Disney Plus Release Date in the U.K. – Global Bulletin

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney Plus will launch the first three episodes of DC Comics’ much-anticipated series adaptation of “Y: The Las Man” on Sept. 22 in the U.K. via its Star offering for adults, with new episodes made available each Wednesday thereafter. Adapted from the comic book series of the same name by Brian K Vaughan and Pia Guerra, “Y: The Last Man” unspools in a post-apocalyptic world where all mammals with a Y chromosome die in a mysterious event, save one cis man and his monkey.

