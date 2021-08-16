Cancel
Giants holding off more celebrated NL West rivals

By Associated Press
 6 days ago

The San Francisco Giants haven’t had a winning season since 2016, and they were certainly overshadowed by the Dodgers and Padres entering this one. But it’s been clear for a while that San Francisco needs to be taken seriously. The Giants have won 15 of their last 20 games. Not only do they have baseball’s best record, but they’re four games ahead of the Dodgers, the next-best team. The Giants lead the National League in homers despite not having a player with 20.

