Israeli firefighters work to contain blaze outside Jerusalem
JERUSALEM -- Israeli firefighters battled wildfires near Jerusalem for a second day on Monday after the blaze forced hundreds of residents from their homes. Israel Fire and Rescue service said in a statement that 45 firefighting teams accompanied by eight planes were working to contain five fires in the forested hills west of the city. Israeli media reported that around 17 square kilometers (6.5 square miles) of forest had already burned.www.dailyherald.com
