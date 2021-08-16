Another Parent Admits Guilt

The mother of a girl who was murdered after she mistook a stranger’s vehicle for her Uber has hit out at the “pure evil” man convicted of her killing.Nathaniel Rowland was found guilty in the violent murder of 21-year-old Samantha Josephson after a jury deliberated for less than an hour on Tuesday.The University of South Carolina student was abducted and stabbed roughly 120 times after she got into Rowland’s car thinking it was an Uber ride in 2019.Ahead of Rowland’s sentencing, the victim’s mother Marci Josephson gave a harrowing six minute victim impact statement in which she hit out...