Another Parent Admits Guilt
Another parent has admitted guilt in the admissions scandal. Elisabeth Kimmel admitted that she paid Rick Singer and others $275,000 to facilitate her daughter's admission to Georgetown University by having Georgetown tennis coach Gordon Ernst allocate a tennis admission slot to her daughter, even though she was not a competitive tennis player and was not actually being recruited to play. Kimmel also paid Singer and others $250,000 to facilitate her son's admission to the University of Southern California as a pole vault recruit, even though he was not a pole vaulter.www.insidehighered.com
