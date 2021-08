Dollar, Swiss Franc and Yen are taking turns to be the strongest, with the greenback having a little upper hand. But they’re kept in range against each other. Commodity currencies remain the weakest, with Aussie additionally pressured by strict lockdowns, while Loonie is dragged down by falling oil prices. Euro and Sterling are mixed in the middle. Stock traders appear to be relatively indecisive though, in particular in the US. S&P 500 and NASDAQ managed to reverse all initial decline to closed up. However, major Asian indexes are rather weak, especially in Hong Kong and China.