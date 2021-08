DOGE recorded a 21 percent drop in trading volumes to a total $6.4 billion. The market rank for the me me coin stands at number 7. According to today’s bullish dogecoin price analysis, It is probable that Dogecoin will continue its uptrend today. The price dropped below $0.31 resistance which means it could have touched the $0.29 support any time after the decline. However, the bulls came to the rescue and the downswing bounced back above $0.32 in the early morning hours.